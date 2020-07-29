Susan Seipel and her son Peter load the dishwasher at the condominium she and her husband, Arthur Hardwick Jr., purchased from the late political icon Shirley Chisholm in 1984. Susan Seipel, who said she is currently refurbishing the condominium, noted it’s the original dishwasher used by Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, and to run for president.
ST. THOMAS — When Susan Seipel and her husband Walter boarded a Pan Am flight from New York bound for St. Croix in the 1960s, they never imagined that their paths would cross with a major figure in U.S. history.
The couple, whose son Peter was born in the Virgin Islands, purchased their home from the Shirley Chisholm, and it’s a story they get to tell over and over.