ST. THOMAS — The winning streak for Shadya Coureur, the 13-year-old Free Will Baptist eighth-grader representing the Virgin Islands at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, came to an early halt, but the experience is for a lifetime.
Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, was named the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Thursday night.
Coureur was among 234 spellers kicking off the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor outside Washington, D.C., but did not advance from the preliminary round after misspelling “Huallaga.”
On Thursday, standing in front of a microphone wearing a blue T-shirt, black slacks and identified as No. 217, the pronouncer described that Huallaga was a 700-mile-long river in North Central Peru. After asking for the origin of the word, and asking twice to repeat the pronunciation, Coureur spelled: H-u-a-y-a-g-a.
The bell went off, signaling it was incorrect. She let out a nervous giggle before flashing brief disappointment, then smiled and said “thank you” prior to her exit.
The moment was caught on video by St. Croix Superintendent of Schools Carla Bastian, who along with Free Will Baptist School Principal Hannah Postlewaite is accompanying Coureur. Her chaperone and mother, Suada Ali-Coureur, also made the trip.
“She was a bit overwhelmed, and at the same time she was excited and nervous,” Ali-Coureur said Thursday evening. “She was disappointed she missed the word, but taking it in a positive way.”
She added that her daughter, who along with other participants took a bus tour of Washington, D.C.,on Thursday, kept in mind the advice from Scripps staff.
“She said they told them there’s no losing, and that at the end of the day they should look at this as a great experience of a lifetime,” Ali-Coureur said.
Coureur, who won her school’s spelling bee, also won the District Spelling Bee competition organized in early March by the Education Department. She would go on, weeks later, to win the Territorial Spelling Bee that was also organized by the department. At the time, Coureur told The Daily News she had written nine books — an accomplishment that caught the attention of Scripps staff. Coureur, said to be writing her 10th book, was interviewed for a special feature that was published in the Bee Keeper magazine and distributed to all participants. The Scripps’ article, by Kelly Leon, was featured in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News.
Coureur on Thursday summed up her time at the national competition.
“At first, I was a bit overwhelmed, but the staff was friendly and helpful. I made some good friends along the way, so overall it was a nice experience,” she said.
Her mother concurred, pointing out the global attendance of participants from as far away as Ghana, Canada, the Bahamas and parts of Europe.
Asked whether she had any inspiring words to share with future V.I. bee winners, Coureur did not hesitate.
“Try your best, and even if you do lose, you may have another chance or you leave having made new friends,” she said.
National Bee participants have up until the eighth-grade to participate so this was Coureur’s only opportunity.
The Daily News, since 1985, has sponsored the Territorial Spelling Bee competition.
Sponsorship includes hotel and airfare accommodations for the winning Virgin Islands speller and one chaperone. The winning V.I. speller also gets a stipend for the 5-day long stay during the national competition.