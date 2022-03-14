A civil case against the V.I. Education Department, contending that V.I. history should be taught year-round in public schools, is again winding its way through Superior Court. Small mishaps, however, continue to delay the case, initially filed nine years ago.
Last week, minutes into the scheduled start of a trial, Superior Court Judge Alphono Andrews was forced to recess and reschedule to March 21 in order to give attorneys for current plaintiffs, Mario Moorhead and Gregory Miller, time to prepare.
About 30 spectators had gathered in the courtroom on March 7, but the trial got off to contentious start with the plaintiffs noting they had received a binder full of exhibits just before the proceeding began.
The 400-page binder was a collection of Virgin Islands Social Studies curriculum guides and texts for grades K through 12.
Assistant Attorney General Christopher Timmons, representing the V.I. government, told Andrews that the documents were not made available earlier due to “printing issues,” and that the binder could be reviewed “in 30 minutes” and much of it consisted of “elementary-level workbooks.”
Andrews disagreed, noting that was not enough time to “read and analyze” the documents, and recessed until March 21.
The judge took note last week that the case has involved multiple V.I. courts and judges and spanned two administrations.
Mary Moorhead, who is Mario Moorhead’s sister, initially filed a petition for writ of mandamus on Oct. 21, 2013 — a judicial order to a government agency or public authority to carry out an act that they are required to do by law.
According to a court document filed in 2020 by Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade, Mary Moorhead alleged, “the V.I. Government, through its executives, administrators and agencies, had failed to carry out Act 4844,” signed into law in 1983, mandating elementary and secondary public schools “instruct all students in history of the Virgin Islands and basic Caribbean history.”
At the time of the initial complaint Mary Moorhead, was an Education Board member and cited a 2010 Management and Accountability Report that said the board had been waiting for two years to approve a new social studies curriculum from the Education Department.
In Meade’s 2020 filing, he noted that “the social studies curriculum guide was developed in 1986... [and] ”it introduces Virgin Islands and Caribbean History and Civic Integration at the 9th grade level.”
According to court documents, former Gov. John de Jongh Jr. and then acting Education Commissioner Donna Frett-Gregory filed their opposition to Mary Moorhead’s petition on Nov. 25, 2013, arguing it was inappropriate as it would “require the Court to command public officials to carry out discretionary acts, since they had fulfilled their legal duties by implementing the curriculum as it then existed.”
Judge Douglas Brady eventually denied Mary Moorhead’s petition for writ of mandamus; he also denied her motion for a hearing as moot on June 26, 2014. Moorhead appealed the decision to the V.I. Supreme Court.
In 2015, the Supreme Court issued an opinion that found the Superior Court erred when it dismissed her petition
and remanded the case back to the Superior Court. However, from 2015 to date, scheduling conflicts and amendments to the complaint prolonged court action.
During that time current plaintiffs, Mario Moorhead and Miller, were added to the case, as well as defendants Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin and the Board of Education.
In February 2020, the defendants requested the court provide a summary judgment on the case, but Meade denied the motion. A trial date was set, and opening statements began March 16, 2020, but Meade was forced to recess after ruling the Board of Education was not properly served as an additional defendant in the case.
Prior to the start of the trial last week, Timmons filed a motion to vacate a Nov. 12, 2021, date for a trial, citing the need to further prepare. Andrews granted his request and the trial date was set for March 7, but the court was forced to recess until March 21.