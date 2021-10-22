The circumstances leading to a tragic 2019 shooting that left a 9-year-old child dead are detailed in the arrest warrant affidavit for V.I. Bureau of Corrections officer Jahmeel Williams.
Williams, 39, of Barren Spot, was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with failure to safely store a firearm, and child abuse. He appeared for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, and the St. Croix Superior Court clerk’s office released the affidavit Thursday.
It’s unclear from court records why Williams is only now being charged in connection with the shooting death of 9-year-old Christino Jose Gonzalez, who was killed while playing outside his Croixville home on Nov. 11, 2019.
A sergeant assigned to the domestic violence unit filed the affidavit Sept. 30, nearly two years after the child’s death.
The shooting was reported to 911 at 6:20 p.m., and officers arrived at Croixville Housing Apartments and saw Emergency Medical Technicians performing CPR on the child in an ambulance.
The child had been shot once in the back of the head.
Police interviewed Williams at the scene at 7:55 p.m., and he said he’d left for work at around 3:30 p.m. “and forgot his firearm at home,” according to the affidavit. “Initially Mr. Williams stated that the firearm was in his dresser drawer under some clothing. He never made any mention to me of the firearm being in a lock box or having any type of locking device installed on the firearm.”
Williams’s girlfriend gave police consent to search her home for the firearm, but police did not find the gun, according to the affidavit. Later that night at the police station, Williams said he’d locked and secured his licensed firearm, a black Springfield Armory .40 caliber pistol, “in a lock box inside his bedroom, dresser drawer.”
Police also secured Williams’s firearm license and found that it had expired nearly three months earlier on Aug. 31, 2019.
Police conducted a firearm records check and found that Williams had obtained the valid gun license on Feb. 9, 2016, on St. Croix, and “accepted the requirements to obtain the firearm in the Territory of the Virgin Islands,” including agreeing to safely store the weapon, according to the affidavit.
Failure to do so is a criminal offense, punishable by a maximum fine of $2,500 and up to two years in prison.
Investigators learned that the gun “was recovered inside his apartment at Croixville,” under the dresser of his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son, according to the affidavit.
The teen admitted to a detective that he took the gun and left the apartment to show it to a neighbor, police said.
The friend took the gun across the street to the bush “and fired one shot into the air,” according to the affidavit. When the friend handed the gun back over, the teen “observed that the magazine was not in the magazine weld.”
The teen “stated that the gun was placed in his right hand and his hand accidentally went on the trigger causing it to fire, striking” 9-year-old Gonzalez in the head, according to the affidavit. The teen then hid the gun under his dresser where it was recovered by police “with no magazine in the weld.”
Gonzalez died in the emergency room at Luis Hospital, and police interviewed Williams again two days later on Nov. 13, 2019.
“Williams told me that he could not find the lock box, or the key to his Sentury lock box. He went on to say that the key was on his bunch of keys and that it is no longer there,” and he may have taken it off, according to the affidavit.
Williams told police he lives with his girlfriend, her 15-year-old son, “and several other smaller children.”
Police advised Williams of their ongoing investigation and asked him to provide a statement, “and he requested a lawyer prior to providing a statement,” according to the affidavit.
Ballistics testing confirmed that the gun was the same one that had fired the bullet that killed Gonzalez.
Police concluded that Williams had failed to renew his firearm license, and “failed to safely secure his firearm,” which allowed the 15-year-old unlicensed teen to have access to the gun, and he “used the firearm causing the death to another.”
The V.I. Bureau of Corrections has placed Williams on administrative leave without pay. He is free after signing an unsecured $75,000 bond, and if convicted of the firearm charge, he’s facing a maximum of two years in prison, a maximum $2,500 fine, and forfeiture of his firearm license and gun.
If convicted of child abuse, Williams could be sentenced to a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a minimum $500 fine.