A court filing by lawyers for JPMorgan Chase accuses former Virgin Islands first lady Cecile deJongh of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of women and girls by helping him influence local politicians, and says deJongh even asked Epstein to suggest changes to the territory’s sex offender law.

“Epstein’s primary conduit for spreading money and influence throughout the USVI government was First Lady deJongh,” who worked as Epstein’s local fixer for two decades, including throughout her husband John deJongh Jr.’s tenure as V.I. governor from 2007 to 2015, according to the filing.

