While publicly downplaying her role as business manager for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, V.I. first lady Cecile deJongh assured him in a 2014 email that “It is important to me that you know that I take this job, my management of your team and our implementation of your requests very seriously and that they be done in the most confidential of ways,” according to exhibits filed by JPMorgan Chase attorneys who are defending the bank against a lawsuit by the V.I. government.
DeJongh served as Epstein’s office manager on St. Thomas for two decades, and remained a loyal employee after he was convicted of sex crimes against underage girls in Florida in 2008.
Public exhibits recently filed by JPMorgan attorneys show that in 2013, deJongh began working to enroll young women at the University of the Virgin Islands at Epstein’s direction.
In an email on May 14, 2013, UVI Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dionne Jackson responded to deJongh’s questions about English as a Second Language, or ESL classes, explaining that “Because of low enrollment, the ESL class isn’t offered every semester.”
The Daily News is publishing the emails as written in court documents.
DeJongh emailed with Epstein on May 15, 2013, and he wrote that “IF it worked both [redacted] and [redacted] would sign up, [redacted] currently has a fl and studies english in ny.”
“OK. We should put them on the list for the fall semester,” deJongh responded.
The court filings remain under a protective order, prohibiting release of information about Epstein’s victims, and many of the newly unredacted filings have names and other details still blacked out from the public records.
DeJongh continued emailing with Jackson about UVI’s class.
“From what you sent me, it looks like the total cost for the course (for up to 10 students) is $8,868 which we will pay. We have two students to enroll. To whom should we send the applications? Once UVI receives the applications, the two students will need to get an I-20,” deJongh wrote in an email to Jackson on May 29, 2013.
Later that day, deJongh emailed Epstein and asked “What kind of visas do these ladies currently have? Ms. Todman said that the I-20 is only for persons in a degree program,” or an exchange student studying in their home country.
“She was clear that no I-20 would be sought for them by UVI if they are not in a degree program. Perhaps they can enroll and take at least 12 credits towards a degree? What would you like to do?” deJongh wrote.
The exhibits filed by JPMorgan also include a June 5, 2013, email from deJongh to Epstein, asking, “Did the ladies enroll? Is it not too late for the fall semester? As we discussed, they need to go down and enroll and show the ability to pay. I can draft a letter for them to present. Think about whether you should sign it or one of us.”
She followed up again in another email to Epstein on June 27, 2013, “Can you please let me know what you want to do re the ESL class at UVI? They are structuring the class around the ladies. Please let me know so that they know what to do or not to do.”
It’s unclear from the court filings if Epstein ever paid for an ESL class at UVI, or if UVI officials were aware that deJongh was acting at his request.
In response to questions from The Daily News about JPMorgan’s preliminary court filings, UVI President David Hall said in a statement in May that he “can state unequivocally that I was not aware of the activities described, and as President never approved or authorized a course being developed for individuals connected with Jeffrey Epstein.”
The court documents infer that Cecile deJongh’s community and political connections afforded Epstein access to the territory’s leaders and top law enforcement officials, and that she helped him coordinate donations to political aspirants. Her family also benefited.
A December 2014 email from deJongh to Epstein came amid employee bonus negotiations, and she began by writing, “I am sorry that I was so heated in our meeting yesterday. In retrospect, it probably was not a good time for me to have the conversation since I was emotional anyway it was [redacted].”
While the filing does not indicate what deJongh was upset about, her husband, former Gov. John deJongh Jr. was in the final days of his second four-year term in office, and was facing pressure to repay approximately $490,000 in security improvements made to the deJonghs’ private home with public funds.
John deJongh was later charged with embezzlement, and the case was dismissed in January 2016 after he repaid $380,000.
Exhibits filed by JPMorgan show that Epstein paid for the private school and college tuition for the deJongh children, and Cecile deJongh earned as much as $200,000 annually.
DeJongh was sensitive to the scrutiny that came with being Epstein’s employee, and consulted with Epstein before responding to a request from a D.C.-based journalist in 2012.
The reporter sent questions to then-Government House spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. about deJongh’s role in Epstein’s company, and asked whether she had assisted him in obtaining tax benefits.
Cecile deJongh suggested they respond that “Cecile deJongh currently works for Financial Trust Company in the capacity of office manager. She had nothing to do with Financial Trust Company receiving EDC tax benefits.”
Epstein wrote that “I would simply state that you are an office manager,” and deJongh responded, “That’s what John went with,” according to the 2012 email exchange.
Two years later, Cecile deJongh emphasized her commitment to Epstein in the 2014 email about employee bonuses, and enumerated the ways in which she and his other employees had been working to keep his various Virgin Islands businesses running.
“I believe we have an exceptionally loyal and dedicated team. Without reservation, I can say you have the best employees and most loyal employees St. Thomas has to offer,” deJongh wrote.
She discussed plans to move one employee, “Anna,” off the payroll for Southern Trust Company onto the payroll for LSJ LLC.
Epstein, who purchased Little St. James island off St. Thomas in 1998, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges.
Epstein used some of the business entities as holding companies for his aircraft and the palatial homes he owned around the world, including Little St. James and Great St. James islands. Other companies, including Financial Trust Company and Southern Trust Company, held certificates from the V.I. Economic Development Authority that gave Epstein access to lucrative tax incentives.
DeJongh served as office manager for both EDA companies, and worked directly with the agency to ensure Epstein’s businesses passed compliance reviews and continued receiving government benefits, according to exhibits filed by JPMorgan attorneys.
In her email to Epstein in 2014, deJongh told him that another employee of Southern Trust Company, “Lucas,” is “currently working on the scanning and shredding for all of the entities, FTC, LSJ, Zorro, NES, JEGE, Hyperion, and JEVIF. There is still quite a bit to do but we could outsource this to a document disposal company. He has also been assisting Jermaine with the airport runs and we were about to have him dispose of our e-waste.”
DeJongh wrote that “I completely understand your concern with hiring relatives as it is not normally our procedure. We originally hired him as a temporary college intern-type person to deal with shredding sensitive documents as a summer project,” and said they could outsource his project “to expedite it” and eliminate his $20,000 salary.
She went on to praise the work of “Daphne,” who “has the ability to get pretty much any task completed without leaving any loose ends,” and Una, who “is meticulous in her work product. Although most of our work is support-based and not revenue-generating, we complete what has to be done for the company efficiently and effectively and to date have a stellar record.”
DeJongh added that “In 14 years, we have not had a bad audit and we ensure that you have the best relationships with local regulators and departments.”
As to deJongh’s connections allowing Epstein access to the territory’s leaders, the court highlighted other emails.
“Kenn Mapp and Celestino White would like to see you,” deJongh wrote to Epstein in an email on Oct. 16, 2014, according to an exhibit filed by JPMorgan. “If they can’t see you tomorrow then next week Thursday or Friday as they will be in NY Monday for a fundraiser on Tuesday and Back on STT on Wednesday.”
A long-time government employee and politician, Mapp succeeded deJongh as V.I. governor a few months later, and White is a former senator who currently serves on the V.I. Port Authority board.
On Dec. 18, 2014, Sebastiano Paiewonsky Cassinelli wrote an email to deJongh, according to an exhibit filed by JPMorgan.
“Regarding a contribution to the Mapp-Potter Inaugural Committee, we would welcome any donation that Mr. Epstein would be so inclined to make,” he wrote.
DeJongh forwarded his email to Epstein, asking “to confirm that you want to donate $10,000 to the Mapp-Potter inaugural committee and that it should come from Southern Trust.”
According to another exhibit filed by JPMorgan, on Sept. 1, 2016, Epstein instructed deJongh to “prepare a check for mapps super pac. For 75k. his assistant wien farrell will pick up tomorw.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. beat Mapp in the 2018 election, and deJongh emailed Epstein on Dec. 20, 2018.
“I got a call from the Bryan/Roach Inaugural Committee and they asked for a $25,000 donation to the inaugural events. They are trying to raise all the money privately. Please let me know your thoughts,” deJongh wrote.
It’s unclear from the exhibits filed by JPMorgan if Epstein actually made a monetary contribution to Bryan’s inaugural committee.
In July 2019, The Daily News requested comment from Bryan about whether he had ever received contributions from Epstein. Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded in an email that, “To the best of my knowledge the Bryan-Roach Campaign have not received any contributions from Mr. Epstein.”
Bryan was deposed on June 6, but his statements have not yet been made public.
Excerpts of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s May 9 deposition have been made public, in which she admits to receiving approximately $30,000 in campaign contributions from Epstein and his employees.
The bank recently released a July 12, 2018, email from Plaskett to Epstein’s assistant, Lesley Groff, alerting her to an upcoming campaign fundraiser.
“If you would share this invitation with Jeffrey I’d be much appreciative. I would be grateful for his support and the support of those that he may direct to assist me,” Plaskett wrote.
V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith issued a video statement Friday criticizing what she termed as “JPMorgan’s constant attacks and blame-shifting, which attack the fabric of the integrity of all Virgin Islands people.”
Smith said her office is working to hold bank officials accountable for not reporting Epstein’s suspicious activity as required by federal anti human trafficking laws, and “for an entire decade, JPMorgan facilitated and concealed Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.”
The bank’s knowledge of Epstein’s crimes “was both unique and overwhelming, so much so that JPMorgan Chase staff frequently emailed each other about Epstein’s suspicious activity, even connecting them to reports about his criminal activity,” according to Smith.
“In 2011, the JPMorgan lead lawyer wrote to his colleagues that Jeffrey Epstein is not an honorable person in any way, and should not be a client. Yet instead of following the law, JPMorgan continued to treat Jeffrey Epstein as what one newspaper called, ‘a star client,’ and the bank continued to ignore the federal reporting requirement that could have alerted authorities to Epstein’s crimes against women and young girls,” Smith said. “JPMorgan Chase could have chosen to protect Epstein’s victims. Instead, we allege JPMorgan chose to prioritize its profits.”
Epstein received $144.9 million in tax incentives from the V.I. government between 2013 and 2019 alone, according to court records filed by the V.I. Justice Department.
The millions of dollars in tax incentives Epstein received from the EDA helped him fund his underage sex trafficking operation, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the V.I. Justice Department after Epstein’s death, which was later resolved through a no-fault settlement with his estate.
The private law firm of Motley Rice stands to receive over $23 million of the $105 million settlement, and the same firm is currently representing the government in its lawsuit against JPMorgan under a similar contingency agreement.
Virgin Islanders “should not be distracted by JPMorgan’s attempt to shift blame away from its role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” Smith said in the video statement.
“If the bank had alerted authorities, think about how many victims could be spared from trauma and abuse. JPMorgan has no legitimate excuse for the institutional failures described in our complaints. So rather than recognize reality and apologize to the victims, it has chosen to smear the great people of the Virgin Islands for daring to hold the nation’s largest bank accountable for violating the law,” Smith said.
The bank has agreed to a financial settlement with Epstein’s victims, “but there’s more to be done,” she added. “We continue to press our case not just to remedy the past, but to impact the future, to impose meaningful penalties and injunctive relief that ensures human trafficking is not merely the cost of doing business, and to make sure that JPMorgan Chase does not assist or profit from human trafficking in the future.”
Since Epstein’s death, there has been no effort to amend local law to prohibit sex offenders from obtaining tax incentives from the V.I. government.