While publicly downplaying her role as business manager for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, V.I. first lady Cecile deJongh assured him in a 2014 email that “It is important to me that you know that I take this job, my management of your team and our implementation of your requests very seriously and that they be done in the most confidential of ways,” according to exhibits filed by JPMorgan Chase attorneys who are defending the bank against a lawsuit by the V.I. government.

DeJongh served as Epstein’s office manager on St. Thomas for two decades, and remained a loyal employee after he was convicted of sex crimes against underage girls in Florida in 2008.

