A judge has ruled that a new law that expedites civil court trials for seniors and terminally ill individuals is valid, and applies to plaintiffs in a case involving oil refinery workers who claim they were exposed to toxic substances.
In an opinion filed Jan. 14, V.I. Superior Court Judge Alphonso Andrews Jr. said the new legislation is “substantive law” and does not conflict with judicial rules or violate the doctrine of separation of powers between the three branches of government.
Andrews pointed out that “the typical civil case takes at least four years to achieve judicial resolution. The delay exists due to the plethora of cases routinely filed in this court.”
The opinion came in a case involving plaintiffs Kadar Mohansingh, who is over age 70, and James Hughes, who is deceased. The court issued an April 26, 2020, order allowing Lynette Hughes to substitute as plaintiff.
The plaintiffs initially filed suit with eight others in 2006 against Hess and related oil refinery companies and “allege, during their employment, defendants negligently exposed them to toxic substances which caused them to suffer disease and illnesses,” according to the opinion.
“Based upon their senior status, plaintiffs moved to expedite their trial date by invoking provisions of a newly enacted Virgin Islands law, that is, Act No. 8468,” Andrews wrote.
The defendants, however, said the new law violates the separation of powers doctrine and should not be applied to complex cases.
The V.I. Legislature voted in favor of Bill No. 34-0076, now Act No. 8468, during its Aug. 3 legislative session, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed it into law on Aug. 16.
It was sponsored by Sens. Janelle K. Sarauw and Alma Heyliger Francis and co-sponsored by Carla Joseph.
Attorneys for Mohansingh and Lynette Hughes filed motions for preferential trial settings in September, and “both submitted proof of their age in the form of Virgin Islands drivers’ licenses,” according to the opinion by Andrews.
The defendants opposed the motion, but Andrews concluded “that Act 8468 is a valid exercise of legislative power to enact substantive law and does not contravene the separation of powers doctrine.”
Under the law, if a motion for preference for an elderly party is granted, “the court shall set the matter for trial not more than 180 days from that date that the elderly party moves for preference,” and Andrews agreed that the law should applies to Mohansingh and Hughes.
“It is quite evident that the Legislature perceived the existence of an increased risk of death before trial to persons over the age of 70 and the terminally ill which would deprive them of the opportunity to recover damages that may be due to them,” Andrews wrote.
He found that the new law is not merely procedural, as defendants argued and senators addressed the very real concern of death before justice by incorporating the 180-day deadline.
“By incorporating this deadline, the Legislature did more than merely create a general trial preference. They made a social policy determination that the elderly and the terminally ill should be entitled to a right to have their cases heard in court within 180-days of their request,” Andrews wrote. “Without a mandatory deadline the grant of a trial preference would do little to achieve the goal of ‘trial before death.’ ”
Andrews also found that “at least two similar statutes have survived constitutional challenges” in California and Illinois, and “This court is thus duty bound to, and will, set a trial date within the statutory parameters.”
Andrews set a consolidated trial date for the two plaintiffs for March 21.