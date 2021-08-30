A ruling by the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about a proposed St. Croix resort that has been in the works for more than 20 years clarifies a point of law, even if it doesn’t clarify if the long-languishing project can move forward.
A three-judge panel has issued an opinion in a case pitting the V.I. Conservation Society against New Jersey developer Paul Golden and Golden Resorts — a case the court called both precedential and possibly “moot” as Golden no longer owns the property.
Golden had been attempting to build a 400-room hotel, spa, 18-hole golf course and 12,000-square-foot convention center near Great Pond on St. Croix’s South Shore since 1999. In February, Golden Resorts was acquired by Jericho All Weather Opportunity Fund, a Florida-based hedge fund.
An associated Superior Court case — currently on hold awaiting the resolution of the Third Circuit case — will ultimately decide if Golden’s permit — if it exists at all — transfers to Jericho.
In September 2003, Golden Resorts applied for a development permit for the resort and the St. Croix Committee of the Coastal Zone Management Commission held an initial public hearing the following January. During the hearing, which began a 30-day deadline for the CZM Committee to decide on the permit, Golden Resorts said it would require additional time to respond to the public’s comments. Golden finally delivered its responses the day before the 30-day deadline and suggested the Committee gather a week later, six days after the deadline to make its decision.
The Committee and Golden subsequently argued back and forth over the deadline, and a decision meeting was not held until more than three months after the statutory deadline had expired. At the meeting, the CZM Committee concluded it had failed to act in time and granted Golden Resorts its permit by default — a decision it would later rescind.
After several appeals to the Board of Land Use Appeals, Golden Resorts received its permit in January 2005.
The next month, the V.I. Conservation Society challenged the permit in V.I. Superior Court, arguing Golden’s application failed to meet the CZM Act requirements.
For the next 15 years, the case would bounce from the Appellate Division — which predates the V.I. Supreme Court — to the CZM Committee and the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
It would be 2020 before the Appellate Division would affirm the board’s granting of a permit to Golden. But, arguing the Appellate Division did not consider the committee’s factual findings, nor a 2011 remand order, the Conservation Society appealed to the Third Circuit.
In their opinion, Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith and Circuit Judges Michael Chagares and Paul Matey didn’t decide on the Conservation Society’s case, but instead asked two primary questions — does the Appellate Division and subsequently the Third Circuit have jurisdiction, and does the Conservation Society have standing for its appeal?
On the first question, the Third Circuit judges answered, yes. The judges concluded the Appellate Division’s remand in 2008 was a record remand and not a case remand. If the case had been remanded for further consideration, and not just for more information, the jurisdiction of the appeal would have shifted to the newly formed V.I. Supreme Court, according to the judges, citing V.I. Code.
On the second question, the judges looked at standing in Article III courts, federal, and Article IV courts, territorial.
“Whether we have jurisdiction to hear this appeal depends not only on whether the Appellate Division had jurisdiction, but also on whether VICS must establish Article III standing in this Court, even though we hear this case on appeal from the non-Article III courts of the Virgin Islands,” the judges wrote.
While having standing under V.I. Code to appeal to the Appellate Division is sufficient, the judges ruled “VICS must establish Article III standing on appeal to this Court.”
“Our reviewing a decision from a territorial court does not change the fact that we exercise the ‘judicial Power of the United States,’ … and are accordingly ‘a court of limited jurisdiction.’”
To have Article III standing, “the party invoking federal jurisdiction must have ‘(1) suffered an injury in fact, (2) that is fairly traceable to the challenged conduct of the defendant, and (3) that is likely to be redressed by a favorable judicial decision,’” according to the judges’ opinion.
“Losing before a state or territorial court does not establish an injury-in-fact by itself,” the judges wrote.
“The Supreme Court … made clear that a losing party only has standing because of a court’s decision if that decision adversely adjudicated the party’s legal rights and caused a direct, specific and concrete injury to the party seeking to invoke federal jurisdiction.”
Saying they lack the information to make a determination of the Conservation Society’s standing in federal court, the case has again been remanded, this time to the “Appellate Division with instructions to remand it to the Superior Court so that the Superior Court can make factual findings regarding VICS’s alleged injury and certify its factual findings to this Court.”
“To be clear,” the judges’ state, “we are issuing a limited record remand solely for the purpose of supplementing the incomplete record. … We will retain jurisdiction over this appeal while it is on limited remand.”