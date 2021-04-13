The Government Employees’ Retirement System is sliding closer to financial insolvency, after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that reduced a court-ordered government payment to GERS from $68 million to approximately $25 million.
The $43 million difference represents retroactive interest payments that the government is not liable for, according to the appellate judges’ opinion, which remanded the case for further proceedings.
While that figure may appear significant, it’s a relative drop in the fiscal bucket compared to the $1.6 billion in unpaid “actuarially determined employer contributions,” which GERS insists the government still owes.
GERS officials have been warning for years that without an immediate, significant cash infusion, the pension system will run out of money and be unable to pay retirees.
Experts have estimated that insolvency could come as early as 2024 — or even sooner, given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-member panel of 3rd Circuit judges who issued Friday’s ruling acknowledged as much, and said the GERS’ “aggregate shortfall now stands at about three billion dollars — leaving the system on the brink of insolvency,” according to Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith, writing on behalf of himself and Judge Michael Chagares.
Judge Paul Matey wrote a separate opinion, concurring in part and dissenting in part with the majority, based on differing interpretations of the underlying statutes.
‘Unfunded’ mandates’
Shortfalls in public pension systems are not unheard of, and “the blame rarely lies with a single person, political party, or institution. Economic recession, unfunded legislative mandates, poor investment strategies — all can conspire to destabilize a pension system. And each bears responsibility for GERS’s untenable financial state,” according to the opinion by Smith.
“But GERS has also faced a unique challenge,” he wrote. “Virgin Islands law seemingly fails to obligate anyone to fund GERS when employee-compensation-based contributions and associated investment returns fall short of the assets required, based on actuarial assessments, to meet future pension commitments. For decades, GERS has experienced annual deficits between its assets and projected liabilities to system participants.”
The Virgin Islands government “is itself fiscally challenged” and has sometimes failed to pay GERS all employer contributions that are required by law, and “GERS has repeatedly sued the GVI for these contributions — first in 1981, resulting in a consent judgment, and most recently in 2016, when GERS sought to enforce that judgment in court,” according to the opinion. “GERS claimed that, as far back as 1991, the GVI had contributed tens of millions of dollars less than required by the statutory percentages of employee compensation. GERS also sought to compel the GVI to step into the billion-dollar breach, arguing that — independent of these fixed-percentage contributions — the GVI must fully fund GERS to the point of actuarial soundness.”
Gomez’s ruling affirmed
Former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez, with the assistance of an independent accountant, ruled in April 2020 that the government owes GERS $63,143,506 — including more than $43 million in interest alone — for nearly two decades’ worth of unpaid employer contributions. GERS had also filed a motion asking Gomez to order the government to pay $1.6 billion in “actuarially determined employer contributions,” which the judge denied. The “ADEC” is the amount of money required, based on statistical analysis, to ensure the system isn’t underfunded.
The government appealed to the 3rd Circuit, while attorneys for GERS filed a cross appeal arguing Gomez’s order didn’t go far enough, and the government still owes more than $1.6 billion.
The 3rd Circuit heard oral argument in December, and attorney Elliot Scherker argued on behalf of the Virgin Islands government that there have been decades of “systemic issues” that led to confusion over exactly how much the government owes.
Arguing on behalf of GERS, attorney Robert Klausner told the judges that “quite frankly, the government’s been in breach of its own statutory obligations right out of the box.”
The government has never adequately funded its employee pension plan, and Klausner said the Legislature passed a law implementing an interest penalty on overdue contributions to say, in essence, “we’re going to force ourselves to make up for the sin which was committed almost since the inception of the system.”
On Friday, the 3rd Circuit affirmed Gomez’s award of the principal amount of $13.9 million — but said the lower court should not have retroactively applied the interest statute that added $43.1 million in penalties for unpaid contributions between 1991 and 2009, before the statute became effective.
Gomez had also awarded interest and delinquency fees on $5 million in principal for under-contributions between 2010 and 2018, after the interest law was enacted.
“Because there are no retroactivity problems associated with the District Court’s award of $6.1 million in interest and fees for the 2010-2018 period, we will affirm that portion of the judgment,” according to the 3rd Circuit.
‘Day of reckoning’
But “even a judgement of tens of millions of dollars only postpones GERS’s day of reckoning by a matter of months,” Smith wrote, before addressing GERS’ cross-appeal over the $1.6 billion in unpaid ADEC.
GERS officials have interpreted the V.I. Code to require that the government must “make GERS actuarially sound should the fixed percentage contributions of the GVI and its employees, along with GERS’s investment income, fail to do so,” according to the opinion.
But the judges found that interpretation to be incorrect, and said there appears to be a gap in the law. “The statutes are best read to require that the fixed-percentage contributions of employees and employers be calibrated to account for the changing actuarial needs of the system. But those same statutes do not provide a mechanism for keeping GERS actuarially funded if that fixed-rate funding structure comes up short — whether because of proliferating unfunded legislative mandates, GERS’s own mismanagement, flawed actuarial projections, or the like,” according to the opinion.
The judge said that while the law may be inadequate, it’s up to the Legislature to correct its deficiencies.
“The citizens of the United States Virgin Islands — population 106,405 — simply cannot pay the necessary billions. The cure for GERS’s chronic underfunding is not judicial but legislative — if not at the territorial level, then perhaps on Capitol Hill,” Smith wrote.
“We have no doubt that GERS needs more — possibly billions more — to fend off insolvency,” he added. “But as members of the Third Branch, we can neither write legislation nor levy taxes. And we are powerless to re-write imperfect but unambiguous statutes even if doing so would make them better serve the needs of their intended beneficiaries.”
Court’s limitations
In his own opinion, Matey expounded on the court’s limitations to correct Legislative flaws.
“One wonders if the simplicity of a judicial pronouncement might be thought easier, more expedient, than summoning the will to face the options for solving the GERS funding problem. Maybe some imagine that pointing to the handiwork of the unelected judiciary will afford a convenient occasion for handwringing and handing off the accountability for the inevitably painful choices about limited tax dollars,” Matey wrote. “Thankfully, we need not speculate. Because we know, with certainty, that a federal court of limited powers and limited authority under our Constitution cannot play that role.”
V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who released the court’s findings in a so-called Friday night dump, said in a statement that the government paid GERS $5 million on March 3, 2020, “therefore, only $13,860,879 of the principal is currently due to GERS.”
Neither George, nor her spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh, who issued the statement in a press release distributed via email at 10:19 p.m. Friday, have responded to questions from The Daily News.