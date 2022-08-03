V.I. Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty postponed Tuesday’s hearing on former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne’s fight to reclaim his seat in the 34th Legislature.
The order came in response to a motion filed by attorney Joseph Arellano, who entered a limited appearance on behalf of Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory Friday.
Frett-Gregory is named as a defendant in her official capacity in Payne’s civil complaint, alongside the “34th Legislature of the Virgin Islands and its membership.”
Arellano argued that court lacks jurisdiction, and defendants in the case have not been served with the complaint and have not had adequate time to prepare for the hearing.
Gumbs-Carty entered the order vacating Tuesday’s hearing just over an hour before it was set to begin at 2 p.m., and rescheduled the hearing to Aug. 11.
The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15 sexual harassment complaint against him.
Payne has denied any wrongdoing, and is still running as a candidate for the 35th Legislature.
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, filed a petition for a preliminary injunction in V.I. Superior Court on July 25, and he filed a complaint Friday, which seeks his return to the Legislature, back pay, and damages.
The complaint names Payne as a plaintiff alongside Noellise Powell, a St. John voter who is claiming her rights are being violated by Payne’s expulsion, and the Democratic Party’s decision to choose Angel Bolques Jr. to replace him as At-Large Sen. in the 34th Legislature.
Bolques is the only Democrat challenging Payne in Saturday’s primary election, and the winner of that race will go on to face Independent candidate Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election in November.
