A Superior Court judge has thrown out a law concerning appointment of members to the V.I. Government Health and Hospital Facilities Corporation boards, after ruling that it violated the separation of powers doctrine.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. declared victory in a press release issued by V.I. Attorney General Denise George late Sunday, and Bryan mentioned the case during his press conference Monday.
On April 19, the Justice Department sued on behalf of Bryan and the territorial government, “challenging the constitutionality and implementation of Act No. 8438, because it unlawfully usurped the powers of the governor in violation of the separation of powers doctrine and the Revised Organic Act. Act No. 8438, which was overridden by the 33rd Legislature despite Gov. Bryan’s veto, significantly restricted or eliminated the governor’s ability to appoint members to and remove members from the V.I. Government Health and Hospital Facilities Corporation Board and District Boards,” according to the news release.
Relying on U.S. Supreme Court case law, the Superior Court ruled that the “constitutional principle of the Separation of Powers applied to the Virgin Islands through the Revised Organic Act” and “the executive power of the government extends to the general administrative control of those executing the laws, including the power of appointment and removal of executive officers.”
The court noted that the legislative power includes “the authority to make laws, but not to enforce them or appoint agents charged with the duty of such enforcement.”
The governor and the government of the Virgin Islands were represented by Assistant Attorneys General Ariel Smith and Christopher Timmons.