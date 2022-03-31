ST. THOMAS — The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of a former officer with the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, who had been found guilty of attempting to solicit sex from a woman in exchange for not reporting her immigration status.
Robert Defreitas, 35, was found guilty on Dec. 16, 2019, of travel act bribery, and solicitation of a bribe by a public employee. He was also charged with blackmail, but jurors found him not guilty of that crime.
In an opinion filed March 21, the 3rd Circuit concluded that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to sustain the charges filed by prosecutors.
“Defreitas’s conduct — targeting a vulnerable individual in an attempt to receive sexual favors — was despicable and may have well been illegal. But it was not bribery,” according to the opinion.
Defreitas’ attorney Richard Della Fera praised the ruling.
“This decision is a triumph for the rule of law,” Della Fera, said in a statement. “The improper broadening of a criminal statute, as was done here, is an anathema to the due process rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Thankfully, the Court of Appeals agreed with our argument and reversed these convictions.”
The case began in August 2018, when Defreitas assisted with a DLCA inspection of a St. Thomas nail salon where it was discovered one of the workers was in the country illegally.
A worker recorded a phone call, which was played for the jury, in which Defreitas sought sexual favors in return for not reporting her immigration status. Evidence at trial also showed numerous calls by Defreitas to the victim’s phone number and efforts by Defreitas to disguise the purpose of his phone calls.
He was sentenced in 2020 to serve 41 months in prison, and appealed his conviction.
“At trial, Defreitas did not contest that he asked for sex in exchange for not reporting” the worker, according to the 3rd Circuit opinion.
Prosecutors argued that it was Defreitas’ duty to report immigration violations, but the appellate court found that it was not specifically an “official act” that was part of his duties as a DLCA enforcement officer.
The government’s argument, “would also make the Department responsible for the enforcement of all federal laws, everything from the Endangered Species Act to the False Claims Act. We refuse to accept that the legislature intended to create such roving commissions,” according to the opinion.
The 3rd Circuit noted that blackmail “seemed to be a fairly applicable charge. But by bringing the bribery charge, the Government complicated the evidence and law even though it made no effort to define ‘official act,’” which was an essential element of the law. “Its charging decision did not pay off.”
The court vacated the judgement and directed the District Court to enter a judgement of acquittal.