V.I. Police have arrested two cousins in connection with the killings of 46-year-old Stacie Schjang, who was struck by a stray bullet in her home on St. Croix a year ago, and Arnold Jarvis, who was found shot to death a week later.

The two suspects, Joshawn Ayala, 20, and Anthony Schneider, 31, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Columbus, Georgia on Friday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

