ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department announced the winners of the Coming Through COVID-19 Art Contest, where students territorywide were challenged to create renditions of their own personal pandemic reflections.
According to a released statement, a total of 44 entries were submitted, and after a judging period, two students tied for the winning entry on St. Croix. There was one winner each on St. Thomas and St. John. Second, third and fourth place winners also were announced.
On St. John, Waldin Gil Perez, 17, was the first-place winner. On St. Thomas, Jamyka Smith, also 17, placed first, and Izabelle Rodriquez and Hope Samuel, both 15, of St. Croix, tied for the top spot.
The Coming Through COVID-19 Art Contest was a joint partnership between the local departments of Health and Planning and Natural Resources as well as the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Chickasaw Nation Industries.
Contest manager Sparkle Mischer said the students “put out some incredible work and it was a pleasure to work with them to put this contest together.”
“All of it was so visceral,” she said. “We didn’t ask them to paint mangoes or trees. We asked them to paint their feelings, their reflections, what were they going through — which may be harder sometimes, to write it out may actually be easier than painting an emotion. And they painted an emotion.”
Perez of St. John said her artwork demonstrated her feelings toward the pandemic “as our community was restricted” and noted in the contest submission that “the vaccine that is shown in the piece represents the key to unlock the world’s safety.”
Smith, the St. Thomas winner, described her artwork as a “semi-realism self-portrait” and in the description submitted with her work added that it was “relevant to incorporate the artist behind the drawing.”
Rodriquez, who tied with Samuel for the St. Croix first-place win, said her piece reflects her time spent in quarantine and “represents isolation.” Samuel, too, said her submission depicts her internal conflict and “represents her inner feelings before and during COVID.”
All winners received gift cards of varying amounts with first-place winners each getting $500; second place, $300; third place, $150 and fourth place, $75.
An art exhibit featuring all 44 entries is scheduled for Monday at Dorsch Center on St. Croix and on March 26 at the V.I. Council on the Arts Gallery on St. Thomas, according to the statement. Those unable to attend the in-person exhibits can view the submissions online at https://comingthroughcovidusvi.art/