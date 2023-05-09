There has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on St. Thomas following Carnival, and the V.I. Health Department is urging residents to be cautious of the virus, and the ongoing heat wave.
The Health Department is currently tracking 50 known active COVID-19 cases territory-wide, including 44 on St. Thomas, six on St. Croix, and zero on St. John, Assistant V.I. Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing.
There are currently three people with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, Molloy said.
The seven-day test positivity rate is up to 11.5%, compared to 3.3% a week ago, and 1.7% the week before that.
131 people have died from COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began.
Molloy reminded the public that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ended the local state of emergency on June 30, the World Health Organization ended the global emergency declaration on May 5, and the U.S. federal state of emergency will end on May 11.
“The COVID-19 pandemic phase has ended, however, the virus remains and we encourage our residents, especially those with compromised immune systems, to take precautions to protect your health. With the end of the pandemic, the Virgin Islands Department of Health turns its attention to long Covid, which is not one condition, but instead possibly several overlapping conditions, with different causes and with different sets of risk factors,” Molloy said.
He said the Health Department will be tracking cases of long Covid and providing support to healthcare providers, and he urged those who have ongoing symptoms that may be associated with long Covid to report that information to their doctors.
Molloy also noted that May marks Mental Health Awareness month in the territory, and the Health Department held its first “Mindfulness Monday” conversation on Facebook Live and Government Access Channel 27 Monday evening.
Hosted by Dr. Shatel Noel, director of the department’s Behavioral Health Division and Zulima Webster, State Prevention Coordinator and licensed marriage and family therapist, and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, the first discussion focused on suicide prevention.
Further conversations will be held at 6 p.m. on May 15 and 22.
Molloy also urged residents to exercise caution during the ongoing heat wave and stay hydrated, don’t overexert yourself, and seek shade and shelter from the heat when possible.
For more information on access to free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, visit doh.vi.gov.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.