There has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on St. Thomas following Carnival, and the V.I. Health Department is urging residents to be cautious of the virus, and the ongoing heat wave.

The Health Department is currently tracking 50 known active COVID-19 cases territory-wide, including 44 on St. Thomas, six on St. Croix, and zero on St. John, Assistant V.I. Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing.

