COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the territory and more children are receiving the vaccine, V.I. Health officials announced at a press briefing Monday.
Health Department Assistant Commissioner Nicole Craigwell-Syms reported 56 active COVID-19 cases in the territory — 44 on St. Croix, eight on St. Thomas and four on St. John. The territory’s seven-day-positivity rate, a measure of the number of people who are tested for COVID and are positive, dipped to 1.57%
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone 5 and over. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Children ages 5 to 11 can receive the vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, at the Maternal Child Health Clinic on St. Thomas, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Community Vaccination Center on St. Croix.
The Health Department requests that minors receiving the vaccine are accompanied by a parent or guardian, and both must present identification.
Craigwell-Syms said the department will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults who are home-bound.
Health Department Public Relations Director Jahnesta Ritter said so far 105 children, in the 5-11 age range, have received the vaccine in the territory.
Repayment plan
At the press briefing, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta urged individuals eligible for the 8% repayment who have not yet received a check or direct deposit to notify the Personnel Division via email at payroll@dof.vi.gov or comp2021@vi.gov, and include their employee number.