ST. CROIX — The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen in the territory from 178 to 208, adjusting the seven-day positivity rate from 10.5% to 12.4%, Health Department Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said during Monday’s weekly Government House briefing.
The uptick appears to be concentrated on St. Croix and St. John, with a decrease in active cases on St. Thomas when compared to last week’s COVID-19 statistics. There are 40 more active cases on St. Croix than there were a week ago, eight more active cases on St. John than a week ago, but 13 less active cases on St. Thomas.
Attributing to some of the rise are the presence of new virus variants BA.4 and BA, which Ellis said “are more resistant to the current vaccine” but a new “formulation” of the vaccines should be available in the fall that will better protect against the variants.
“This new formulation is similar to our annual flu vaccines that vary depending on the variant that is most prevalent during that season,” Ellis said. “We will let everyone know when that vaccine becomes available.”
The current COVID-19 death toll is 120 . There are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and four COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
At Monday’s briefing Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. invited the public to the first annual Virgin Islands Digital Health Summit, where influential bigwigs in the health information technology industry have been assembled to collaborate from July 25-27 at the Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands Digital Health Summit with provide the opportunity for USVI via health services and health IT providers to meet, connect, and collaborate with colleagues from health care, academia, health technology, funding organizations, and the federal and local government,” Motta said.
The event is being sponsored by the governor’s Office of Health Information Technology and will have various presenters throughout the three-day span, to include the keynote speaker Ernest Carter, chief Health Officer for the Prince George County Health Department.
“He started the first telehealth module in the United States Virgin Islands in the 1990s alongside a host of experts in the field of health IT,” Motta said in reference to health information technology.
The summit will also be host to a diverse group of experts in the health information technology industry including representatives from Medicaid and Medicare, the Office of the National Coordinator, The Health Information Exchange Project Management Office, the Public Consulting Group, Google, Amazon, Meditech, and Microsoft.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands Digital Health Summit brings together officials representing a variety of local and federal government organizations along with private sector leaders to discuss everything from broadband and licensing in the USVI, taxes, workforce opportunities and more,” Motta said.
For more information about the event visit Ohitusvi.com/summit and to register visit the website www.ohit.eventbrite.com