COVID-19 cases surge again on St. Thomas

There is yet another surge of COVID-19 positive tests on St. Thomas, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is imploring those who have yet to get vaccinated to take advantage of the potentially life-saving injections.
Vaccination “is our only way out” Bryan said during his weekly press briefing Monday.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said there are currently 77 active cases territorywide, including 64 on St. Thomas, eight on St. Croix and five on St. John.
The seven-day test positivity rate has risen to 3.23%. Ellis said there are no COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and four on St. Thomas. No patients are on ventilators.
Between May 14 and May 20, there were 68 new positive cases recorded, Ellis said, including 61 on St. Thomas, four on St. John, and three on St. Croix. None of the positive cases are people who were vaccinated.
The majority of cases “were among those who worked in accommodation and food services,” Ellis said.
A tourist recently tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving on St. Thomas, when he was arrested for assault. A judge ordered the man, Robert McIntosh, to quarantine at a hotel room and return to Illinois, but Bryan said Monday that he will not be allowed to board a plane until he tests negative.
“If you’re a tourist and you test positive, we actually issue a no-fly order so the customs officials and the airport know this person isn’t allowed to fly until they produce a negative test for COVID-19,” Bryan said. “We’re doing what we can.”
The Internal Revenue Bureau offices on St. Thomas have been closed due to COVID-19 cases since May 17, when a flood of residents went to the offices in person to file their tax returns.
Bryan said the territory is still working to establish the digital infrastructure to enable residents to file their taxes online, but such a system would cost an estimated $30 million.
And the Education Department announced Monday evening that a parent who attended the Charlotte Amalie High School graduation Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a student at Sibilly Elementary School.
According to V.I. government officials, 39,871 people have obtained at least one dose of the vaccine, and 31,645 are fully vaccinated. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by a parent with identification.
Bryan said 30,000 $1,400 stimulus checks have been sent out to date, and the distribution should be complete by the end of the month.