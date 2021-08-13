COVID-19 exposures are continuing to force government offices to close for disinfection and employee testing, temporarily pausing some in-person services.
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix closed effective Wednesday until further notice, according to news releases from Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh.
“The employees were exposed to the COVID-19 virus, therefore it is important that we ensure that they are tested and safe before we reopen the office,” McIntosh said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, this is a major concern, and it is imperative that we protect our employees, their loved ones, and the wider Virgin Islands community.”
McIntosh added that “persons who have appointments will be rescheduled and accommodated when we resume normal operations. Customers are encouraged to renew their registrations online by visiting the BMV website bmv.vi.gov.”
Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said in a statement Thursday that DPNR offices located at the Charles Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas will be closed through today to allow for sanitization of the offices due to COVID-19 exposure. The department will resume normal hours at 8 a.m. Monday.
The St. Croix District Division of Student Services has been closed since Monday due to COVID-19 exposure, and is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 16.
Parents registering their children for Virgin Islands public schools may complete and submit the pre-registration application online. Visit vide.vi, go to “For Families,” and in the dropdown menu, click the “Public School Registration” link, then scroll down to K-12 Registration. Applicants will be contacted for an in-person appointment to complete the registration process when the office reopens.
The Division of Environmental Health office at the Knud Hansen Complex on St. Thomas will be closed until Wednesday. The office will not process health cards or health permits until their reopening.
Starting in September, unvaccinated government workers will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, and only about half of the territory’s 6,000 employees are currently vaccinated, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday.