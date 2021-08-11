ST. THOMAS — Seven people being housed at the St. Thomas jail have tested positive for COVID-19, following a similar outbreak at the prison on St. Croix.
Bureau of Corrections (BOC) spokesman Kyza Callwood issued a statement Tuesday confirming that six detainees at the jail, also known as the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening.
“BOC began testing detainees last night after one complained of mild, flu-like symptoms. Thus far, the positive COVID-19 tests have come only from detainees housed in the same unit. There are 76 inmates/detainees at CJC as of today,” Callwood said in the news release.
Several hours after the six detainees tested positive, V.I. Police arrested another person who was COVID-19 positive before being turned over to BOC’s custody, Callwood said.
None of the seven have required hospitalization. All are being monitored closely by jail nursing staff, under the supervision of Dr. Linda Callwood, the bureau’s medical director.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and pursuant to CDC guidelines, BOC also has begun testing inmates in other housing units,” Callwood said. “All inmates/detainees tested in different housing units have so far been negative for COVID-19. All staff at CJC who have been tested have also tested negative for COVID-19 thus far.”
It’s the second outbreak at the jail since the pandemic began, and comes exactly one year after the first outbreak was detected by an initial round of testing on Aug. 9, 2020.
Over the course of the monthlong outbreak, a total of 47 people tested positive, including 36 prisoners and 11 jail staff.
The bureau ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated staff on July 30 after an outbreak at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, also known as the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.
The bureau first learned of that COVID-19 outbreak at the prison on July 27, and a total of seven inmates have tested positive to date.
In a memo to staff, Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark said the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 “have been in BOC custody for more than a year and since none have left the facility nor received visitors since March 2020, it is more likely than not that they contracted the virus from staff who brought it into the facility.”
The bureau is working with the Health Department to do weekly testing of all inmates and detainees until the jail and prison are declared COVID-19 free. There is adequate personal protective equipment on hand for staff, and the Health Department is supplying enough test kits to conduct weekly testing of all inmates, detainees and staff, according to the news release.
The jail has been placed on lockdown, with continuous disinfectant and cleaning, according to Callwood, and inmate movement has been restricted within the facility.
He added that all visits by vendors and all inmate transfers have been suspended until further notice. In-person visits, work details and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic.
Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected. Attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit.