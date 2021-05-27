The number of positive COVID-19 cases is still climbing on St. Thomas, with 43 new cases recorded between Monday and Tuesday, according to the V.I. Health Department.
All of the cases are among unvaccinated individuals, and Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis is urging all Virgin Islanders ages 12 and older who are medically able to receive the vaccine.
“This recent uptick is alarming and with the COVID-19 vaccine being easily accessible anyone 12 years old and over, this surge in new positive cases could have been avoided,” according to a news release issued Wednesday, which added that Ellis and her team are “working to contact trace and contain the spread as quickly as possible.”
“This is a preventable disease and it’s free and easy to get the vaccine. Until we all do that we will not reach community protection known as herd immunity,” Ellis said in a statement.
Five V.I. Police Department officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the Mariel Newton Command police station in Tutu was closed for cleaning. The station is expected to reopen today.
On Wednesday, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources issued a statement that offices at the Turnbull Regional Library are closed until Monday “to allow for sanitization of the building due to a reported COVID-19 case.”
There are several options for getting vaccinated, according to the Health Department. There are pop-up events happening across the territory where free COVID-19 vaccines as well as other services are available. Private providers are also offering the vaccines.
The Health Department’s Community Vaccination Centers are also a good option for a smooth, quick vaccination experience, according to the news release.
St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is at the Nissan Center on St. Croix, which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.
On St. Thomas, the Community Vaccination Center is at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also accepted.