The COVID-19 death toll in the Virgin Islands hit 110 on Thursday, and those on the front lines of the pandemic are still working to help ease the pain for mourning families — and keep the virus from claiming more victims.
The 110th victim is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix, according to a statement from the V.I. Health Department. The death comes just over three weeks after the 109th death on Feb. 22.
Earlier this week Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said at a weekly press briefing that the plummeting rate of infections and deaths are reasons for optimism, and show that “the omicron surge is quickly fading.”
But while Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. lifted the mask mandate for all public and private spaces except for ports, schools and health care facilities, he and Encarnacion encouraged Virgin Islanders to continue taking precautions and wearing masks to protect themselves in situations where infection is possible.
Over the last two years, Dan Hurley, owner of Hurley Funeral Home on St. Thomas, has handled funeral arrangements for many Virgin Islanders who died from COVID-19, including those living on the mainland whose bodies were shipped back for burial or cremation.
“People are coming to a funeral director long before they should be because of this, and it has all sorts of implications. Financial and emotional, and the suddenness of it,” Hurley said.
Hurley, 63, has been in the funeral business for more than four decades, but nothing fully prepared him for the pandemic.
“It’s all a shock, because my COVID deaths have ranged from age 20 to 105. So, I’ve got the gambit going,” Hurley said.
Early challenges
V.I. Health Department Epidemiologist Lisa LaPlace Ekpo has been working in public health for about nine years, and said the pandemic also caught her off guard.
“When you’re in school these things become part of history, like the 1918 flu pandemic that we all studied,” Ekpo said. “You don’t expect to be part of that history while you’re sitting in a classroom and working, but it just happened.”
Ekpo said epidemiologists typically work on a range of initiatives, gathering data and analyzing it with the goal of informing public policy to help keep communities safe from everything from vaccine-preventable diseases to food-borne illness, vector-borne, and environmental disease.
When the pandemic first began “I think everyone sort of felt a level of uncertainty. Locally, I think our immediate conversations were around staffing,” Ekpo said.
The St. Thomas office had fewer than five staff, which more than doubled to cover the growing need for testing, surveillance and communications with schools, public and private-sector employers, medical facilities, cruise ships, airlines, “and the list can go on,” Ekpo said.
It wasn’t just staffing that needed an emergency upgrade.
“When the pandemic first started our surveillance system was primarily fax-based,” so medical providers would fax in paper forms, Ekpo said. “Now we are onboarding facilities to do direct electronic reporting right into our surveillance system, and we’re going as far as to directly working with them so their electronic systems are set up so they can communicate with ours — so that’s one sort of challenge that we had to work through.”
Ekpo said there have been myriad challenges but “I think our leaders did a good job navigating the pandemic with the information that we had, especially earlier on when the information was rapidly changing about risks and outcomes. It’s an incredibly difficult job to mitigate a widespread pathogen while keeping society functioning.”
Considering the existing local health care challenges and the lingering effects of the 2017 hurricanes, “I think we’ve largely been successful to that extent. Like the rest of the world we sadly lost lives and suffered some economic consequences, and I think there are lessons to be learned in everything. One of the biggest takeaways I think of this pandemic is the recognition of the importance of public health.”
Death, grief and vulnerability
Hurley emphasized that advanced age doesn’t necessarily mean that someone is close to death, and he said the 105-year-old victim had been vibrant and otherwise healthy before she fell ill with COVID-19.
Married couples and multiple members of the same family have been felled by the virus, and “it complicates the grief process because people are dying way before they should,” Hurley said.
Unvaccinated individuals remain especially vulnerable, but in rare cases, even vaccinated people have died from COVID-19. Hurley has spoken to family members wrestling with the cruel realization that doing everything “right” is no guarantee of survival in the face of a new virus that behaves mysteriously, spreading and mutating quickly.
Hurley said he implemented a strict vaccination or testing policy for employees, but navigating healthcare concerns with staff and keeping customers from exposure to infection at what are traditionally large funerals has been difficult.
His employees would be at the door with strict instructions not to admit more than 10 mourners and “100 people would show up,” Hurley said.
As a funeral director, he does what he can to ease a family’s pain, including keeping costs down.
On top of the sickness and death, the pandemic has tested society’s basic infrastructure. Hurley said supply chain breakdowns have made it a challenge to find the approximately 380 caskets per year that he needs, and “I’ve now been forced to go to two different manufacturers” and spend extra time and money sourcing caskets to keep up with demand.
Originally from Massachusetts, Hurley witnessed firsthand the discrimination by some funeral professionals who refused to handle arrangements for victims of the AIDS pandemic.
While he hasn’t seen similar stigma surrounding coronavirus deaths, some feared early on that victims’ bodies might spread the disease, but Hurley said he has never refused a body because of how someone died.
Out of an abundance of caution, “I treat every case as though it’s contagious” and takes proper precautions to prevent the spread of infection, Hurley said.
No matter what, people “are treated with compassion and I operate within the guidelines of the law of the Virgin Islands,” Hurley said.
For Ekpo, investment in public health infrastructure is critical “so we have people and systems in place to immediately respond to threats like COVID-19 and we don’t lose valuable time trying to get those systems in place, personnel in place for response.”
Ekpo said being an epidemiologist during a global pandemic has been demanding on every level.
“Many of us are balancing our home lives with small children, work days that no longer end at 5 p.m. and work weeks that no longer end on Friday. We’re dealing with the effects of the pandemic on our own families and trying to somehow balance it all. Being a public servant comes with a sense of duty that I think compels us and motivates us to really get the work done,” she said.
As far as the future, Ekpo said that history can offer hints of what may come.
After the 1918 flu pandemic, “the virus that was responsible had become much less deadly.”
Epko said nothing is certain, but there is a “glimmer of hope.”
“We’re all in it together going through many of the same personal challenges, and I’m confident that better days are ahead and we’ll get there once we all do our part,” she said.