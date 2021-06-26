The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the presence of a COVID-19 variant on St. Thomas.
“After receiving preliminary results, the Department of Health’s Division of Epidemiology has confirmed by sequencing that all 19 samples from St. Thomas are of the variant B.1.1.7 (the U.K. Variant),” according to a news release.
“As new positive cases rise among unvaccinated individuals, there is a greater chance for the virus to mutate. These mutations can quickly spread across the islands and are known to be highly contagious. Full sequencing has been conducted and these confirmatory results further underscore the importance of community immunity by way of vaccination,” according to the statement.
The variant is estimated to be between 40% and 80% more transmissible than the original strain, SARS-CoV-2.
The territory does not yet have any confirmed cases of the Delta strain of coronavirus, which has been identified in one traveler in Puerto Rico so far.
The Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated, noting “the sooner more residents get vaccinated, the risk of the virus mutating will decrease.”
“It is important for everyone 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that vaccines are readily available, all COVID related hospitalizations and deaths are preventable because the vaccines are protective against all known variants,” according to the statement.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins at the Community Vaccination Centers are also accepted.
St. Croix’s center is at the Nissan Center on St. Croix which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda dealership and The Paint Shop.
On St. Thomas, the center is at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor of Schneider Hospital.