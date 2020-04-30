Many of the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s programs, like informational seminars and the Earth Day celebration, have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s one program that’s been able to continue — the native plant restoration initiative at VINP beaches.
The program’s goal is to strengthen shorelines that were badly eroded during the 2017 hurricane season by replanting salt-resistant native plant species. Plants like seagrapes and buttonwoods bolster the beaches with root systems that dig deep and wide and hold on tight. Non-native coconut palms might add a tropical flair to beach photos, but they maintain relatively small root balls, doing little to protect shorelines from erosion, so they are not being replanted on VINP beaches.
