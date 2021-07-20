The territory is flirting with disaster after a record-setting week of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
“I know it’s getting tiring but wear your masks, avoid mass gatherings, practice social distancing when not around people in our immediate household, and just get vaccinated and encourage your loved ones to do the same,” Bryan said. “We really don’t need to go through this grief again, it’s like March 2020 again.”
He asked all Virgin Islanders to extend “thoughts and prayers” to the neighboring British Virgin Islands, where the death toll has climbed to 17, and the virus continues to spread.
“News coming out of the BVI indicates that 100% of those hospitalized and those who lost their lives were not vaccinated. This is a chance that you just don’t have to take. People, please, the vaccines are available to everyone in the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said. “If you’re here and you’re not vaccinated, now is your chance.”
Bryan said that in the BVI, “young people are dying there from COVID-19,” likely from the highly contagious Delta variant, which Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said has likely spread to the local population.
The seven-day test positivity rate is up to 4.25%, an increase from 3.53% last week, Ellis said.
There are currently 156 active cases, including 90 on St. Thomas, 60 on St. Croix and six on St. John.
There have been 32 deaths.
In the last week, “there have been a record 161 new infections, the highest new infections for a week in 2021 thus far. That’s not a record that we want to be making,” Ellis said.
There are currently 16 people hospitalized with the virus, including five at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, with one person on a ventilator. Eleven patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including two on ventilators.
The Health Department continues to administer monoclonal antibody treatments, and have done 203 infusions at Schneider, including Myrah Keating Smith Clinic on St. John, and 42 have been administered at Luis hospital.
“Hospitalizations and severe illness will continue if we are slow or hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ellis said.
To schedule a vaccination appointment call 340-777-8227 or go online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
The department is working with Yale University to sequence test samples, and there are 12 samples that could be the Delta variant. Confirmation will come some time this week, Ellis said.
In an effort to control the spread of infection, Bryan said the Health Department has increased testing efforts, and last week “we got up to over 1,000 tests in one day,” including 40 positives.
He warned that the territory could restrict upcoming public activities, and if the positivity rate keeps climbing “look to see all that stuff cancelled,” Bryan said.
“If we can’t get this thing under control, also you’ll be looking to see a way more aggressive COVID-19 task force out there on the weekends shutting stuff down,” he added. “It’s just getting out of control and I don’t want to be in a situation like our sister islands.”
Child tax credits, retro pay
The Treasury Department still hasn’t approved the local government’s release of child tax credits, and Bryan said they’re hoping to start sending out checks at the end of August.
Retroactive payments to retirees will start going out Friday, and the government is distributing about 7,000 checks totaling $10 million, Bryan said.
The Personnel Division has established a website for retirees to check how much they’re owed, at www.dopusvi.org/retirees/.
Retirees age 65 and older can also call a hotline at 340-714-5010 for the hotline, and payments can also be claimed by surviving family, Bryan said.