The territory had 91 new positive coronavirus cases in the 10 days prior to Monday, 68 of them on St. Croix, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis reported during a press briefing Monday.
Luis Hospital is treating three COVID patients, with one individual on a ventilator, while Schneider Hospital has just one patient who is on a ventilator, Ellis said.
The Easter holiday could push us over the edge, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. warned.
“We are doing well at striking a balance between safety and keeping our economy afloat, but we can easily lose our footing on that tight rope,” Bryan said. “We are seeing instances where people are attending parties here, and particularly in the state of Florida, who do not follow the guidelines. People who have attended events in the states are the direct cause of the uptick here.”
Who is vaccinatedOnly by reaching a critical mass of vaccinated residents can the territory’s economy return to life, Bryan said. To that end, 12.8 percent of the V.I.’s population has been fully vaccinated as of Monday, Ellis reported, while 33,836 first vaccine shots have been administered to about 32 percent of the territory’s residents.
The numbers do not take into account tourists who may have been vaccinated while in the territory. However, “there is a higher percentage of Caucasians taking the vaccine in our community. It could be tourists, but also, the Caucasians may be quicker to get the vaccine,” Bryan said.
He estimated no more than 3 percent of those getting vaccinated are non-residents.
Return to ‘normal?’The territory must reach herd immunity before all COVID restrictions can be rescinded, officials said. It will take about 60 percent of the population to get to that point, Ellis said.
“I’m optimistic about Festival 2021 in St. Croix,” Bryan said. “I would estimate 1% positivity by June and more restrictions will be eased.”
The territory’s current positivity rate remains at 4 percent.