Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion warned Virgin Islanders that there will be a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks as a new variant spreads around the world, but said it’s unlikely to be a deadly surge as seen in previous outbreaks.
A 77-year-old man on St. Croix recently became the 110th COVID-19 victim in the territory, Encarnacion said vulnerable individuals in particular should remain cautious. She urged everyone to get vaccinated and prepare for future boosters.
The death is a “stark reminder” that the disease remains present in the community and poses a threat to the elderly and those with health conditions, Encarnacion said.
Daily active cases have been fluctuating “up and down,” and are not steadily declining the way they have been in recent weeks, she said.
There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, including 12 on St. Croix, 10 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
The seven-day positivity rate is currently 1.22%, up from 0.84% a week ago, Encarnacion said.
There are currently two patients with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, including one on a ventilator. Encarnacion said there are no COVID-19 patients at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, “thank God.”
The Community Vaccination Clinic on St. Croix is relocating from the Nissan Center to the Charles Harwood Memorial hospital complex as of March 28. Vaccinations will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome, Encarnacion said.
Other discussions
At Monday’s press briefing, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said $40 million in federal funding has been allocated for pandemic-related premium pay to both public and private sector employees.
The deadline to submit applications to the Office of Management and Budget has been extended to March 31, but those applications must come from employers, not employees, Motta said.
Motta also said that senators will meet today to consider legislation submitted by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. intended to facilitate a settlement agreement with Southland Gaming that could pave the way for horse racing to resume in the territory.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to call the epidemiology hotline for testing. The number is 340-712-6299 on St. Croix, and 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas and St. John. You can also schedule a test online at covid19usvi.com/testing.