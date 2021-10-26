The V.I. Health Department on Monday confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in the territory.
According to a news release, the 79th and 80th victims are a 91-year-old man on St. Thomas and a 79-year-old woman on St. Croix, respectively.
Health officials urge residents to continue the following precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of the household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
Officials also are encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting it can prevent severe illness and death.
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Health Department’s Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.