Jamal Potter may live in the Virgin Islands, but he knows the pain of others in faraway places who like him, have lost a relative to COVID-19.
“He would really light up the room, always very jovial, I don’t think I ever saw him very angry at anybody,” Potter said of his uncle Vivian Edwardson Potter.
Known widely as Ed, the elder Potter died Aug. 1. He was 68.
Wayne Bryan remembered how giving his sister Stacey Bryan was.
“She’d give you the last $5 in her purse if she thought you needed it, I mean people always say that, but she’s actually done that,” he said.
His sister died on Sept. 9, at age 47. Her death marked the first fully vaccinated person in the territory to die from COVID-19.
Potter and Bryan are among the mounting U.S. deaths from virus, which according to daily tallies by Johns Hopkins University is at 690,426 as of Sunday night.
A study released over the summer by the National Sciences Academy, said this translates to more than 6 million nationwide grieving the loss of a loved one. That figure estimates that for every COVID-19 death, nine close family members have been left behind.
Potter, who was born on Antigua, was raised on St. Thomas and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School.
He returned to St. Thomas from Atlanta shortly after hurricanes Irma and Maria and was involved in the rebuilding process as a construction contractor.
He left behind eight siblings, including former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, Sen. Milton Potter and Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter; six children, several grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
“He always spoke of his children very highly, he loved his family,” Jamal Potter said of his uncle.
Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” was played at his uncle’s funeral service.
“I looked through that song, and yes, this could not have been a more perfect way to describe him,” Jamal Potter said.
While he spoke lovingly about him, Jamal Potter also remembered that his uncle was set in his ways, and was adamant about not taking the COVID vaccine.
“He explicitly wanted to do things his way,” Jamal said. “He did believe a lot of the conspiracy theories about the vaccine, and vehemently defended those things to the end.”
Shortly after his death, Everard Potter described the love and agony the family went through in a submission to The Daily News published on Aug. 11, saying he wrote it on behalf of the family to encourage taking the vaccine.
When Ed Potter contracted COVID-19, Jamal and his father were living with his uncle. The three were in close contact.
“My father and I were vaccinated a few months before that. It’s my feeling that the vaccine probably saved me from being severely sick,” Jamal Potter said.
Now, because of his personal experience, he encourages others to take the vaccine if they are able.
“It’s not fully perfect, but I would say, this is your best chance,” Jamal Potter said.
As he continues to mourn his uncle, Jamal Potter is also remembering the good times. Ed Potter was “a happy person who was always making jokes.”
“I think he wouldn’t want any of us to be upset, he would have said, ‘Whatchu crying for’,” Jamal Potter said.
Stacey Bryan
Bryan, who was born and raised on St. Thomas, was a mother of two young girls, Savina, 3, and Karina, 6.
She worked most recently as a bookkeeper for Hook, Line and Sinker restaurant in Frenchtown.
“That’s what she was built for — kids came first, no matter what,” her brother said.
Stacey Bryan was also a playwright, and Pistarckle Theatre performed her original work, “Sad Mangoes” in 2016. The play was loosely based on the siblings’ mother and grandmother.
Wayne Bryan remembered the proud moment.
“She was surprised, and a little overwhelmed by how well it was received,” he said.
His sister was a “people person” and it showed just how much of an impact she had on others.
“When she got sick, I was getting WhatsApp from Hong Kong, the Middle East, people she had worked with or went to school with — people of multiple faiths, it didn’t matter. It was ‘How’s Stacey,’” Wayne Bryan recalled.
When his sister contracted COVID-19, she was told to quarantine for 10 days. On the eighth day, she began to experience increased symptoms including increased heart rate, trouble breathing and a drop in oxygen levels. She called the ambulance and was taken to Schneider Hospital.
“She went from asking for bottles of water, and a little portable fan in the morning, and by the afternoon my other sister called and said Stacey was put on a ventilator,” he said.
While in the hospital, the brother said, doctors and nurses worked to keep Stacey Bryan stable, but her condition began to worsen, and she needed a hospital that could provide advanced treatment for those seriously ill with the virus.
“Her college roommate was trying to call all these hospitals, even her old boss was like ’listen, we will get you somewhere, just find it,’ ” Wayne Bryan recalled of those who worked on his sister’s behalf.
When a hospital that could provide the treatment was found, the family spent another agonizing few days in search of a plane to airlift Stacey Bryan to Orlando.
Unfortunately, her condition never stabilized so she could receive the advanced treatment. Adding to the family’s angst, only a few could be present while she lay dying in the hospital.
The memory had Wayne Bryan pausing before he could continue.
“It’s one thing when your family member is sick, and you’re there to hold their hand, but when they go to the hospital and you never even get to say goodbye,” he said, his voice breaking.
Although Bryan was vaccinated, her brother acknowledges that it was a “one off case” and still strongly recommends getting the vaccine.
“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your family, in memory of Stacey,” Wayne Bryan said. “There’s no way that I would ever want anybody else to see or go through what Stacey did, and what happened to us.”
Vaccination has proven to be effective as the number of deaths at the start of the pandemic began to decrease.
“The numbers don’t lie when it comes to saving lives, I just wish it would have been able to do it for Stacey,” Wayne Bryan said.