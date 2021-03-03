The Human Services Department has closed the SNAP and MAP offices at Mars Hill, St. Croix, due to a positive COVID-19 exposure of a staff member.
The offices will reopen later this week.
Clients can still contact the St. Croix MAP offices at 340-772-7100, ext. 7113 — Special Services or ext. 7114 for Eligibility and Enrollment or at stxmap@dhs.vi.gov.
Clients can contact the St. Croix SNAP offices at 340-773-7100, ext. 7018, 7017 or 7192 or at stx@dhs.vi.gov.
Applications can still be brought to the Mars Hill location and placed in the drop boxes outside.
Meanwhile, Human Services has activated its COVID-19 mitigation protocols to address confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff. All staff in the Human Services’ Mars Hill offices have been notified to ensure their safety while Human Services follows HIPAA guidelines to safeguard everyone’s confidentiality.
The Health Department is working to ensure that all close contacts are notified, are in quarantine and tested accordingly.