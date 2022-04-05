Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced during Monday’s Government House press briefing that along with a small uptick in cases there has also been a COVID-19 outbreak at the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas.
“The decision to close the school came early last week once the outbreak was identified. All faculty and staff were tested on Friday and approximately 500 students are being tested today ,” Encarnacion said Monday.
The mass testing at the school took eight school nurses from various other schools territorywide , and all individuals with a positive test result are being instructed to isolate Encarnacion said.
She added that contact tracing is being done for those testing positive, and those who have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive.
Initially, four individuals had tested positive for COVID-19, but Encarnacion said “we also had a high number of close contacts and that was the reason for closing the school right away.”
Students are still actively being tested and because the event is still active “we do not have numbers to share with you right now. As soon as the information is available we will share,” Encarnacion said.
The territory has 51 active cases, zero hospitalizations, a death toll of 111, and a 2.41% positivity rate.
“We have seen a slight uptick of COVID-19 positives, which of course causes some concern and serves as a reminder to us to continue the techniques that have allowed us to build a safer Virgin Islands,” Encarnacion said.
Though the uptick could be from the newest BA.2 variant, Encarnacion said there is no confirmation of this yet though the department is “moving forward as though it’s here so we can protect the community.”
If in need of a second booster shot, it is now available to those over 50-years-old and those with underlying medical conditions.
Separately, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta who appeared in place of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., said the Human Services Department announced the reopening of the senior centers on all three islands.
A press release issued by Human Services on Monday noted all three senior centers “were temporarily closed for the health and safety of our seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the restrictions being lifted in the territory, all locations have begun providing socio-recreation activities to our elderly Virgin Islanders.”
Motta said the STRIVE Center at Knud Hansen Complex on St. Thomas was reopened on March 22, with a total number of 33 participants. Adrian Center on St. John reopened on March 29 with a total of 28, and at the temporary site for the St. Croix Richmond Center, Christiansted Lagoon Pavilion, 75 territorial participants were there for the reopening Friday.
“We are really excited to announce that and get our seniors back into those senior centers and having normal recreational activities as we move towards some semblance of normalcy in the territory from COVID-19,” Motta said.