ST. THOMAS — Nearly 60% of elderly residents at the Queen Louise Home for the Aged have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an ongoing surge in confirmed cases on St. Thomas, according to a statement issued by Government House on Wednesday evening.
“Of 17 residents tested, 10 returned positive results, and of 25 Queen Louise staff tested, 6 tested positive,” according to the statement issued by spokesman Gerry Yandel. “Department of Human Services leadership and staff, including the Queen Louise physician, Department of Health and CDC physicians and staff and the Schneider Regional Medical Center are working collaboratively to address the unfolding reality of the coronavirus and its spread into the facility.”
Residents who tested negative “will be relocated to non-congregate sheltering to try to maintain their negative status and good health. Re-testing will occur in accordance with guidance from the lead Epidemiologist with Department of Health,” according to the statement. “The residents who tested positive are thus far asymptomatic or displaying only mild symptoms. All are being closely monitored and treated by the multi-disciplinary team. None of the residents have required hospitalization.”
COVID-positive staff are quarantining and none have displayed serious symptoms that required hospitalization, according to Yandel.