Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reported Monday that the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 1.39%, and encouraged Virgin Islanders to continue to get vaccinated.
The territory is “doing very well with a drastic reduction of community spread,” and the department hopes to keep the positivity rate below 3%, Encarnacion said at a regularly scheduled briefing on Gov. Albert Bryan’s administration monitoring of the coronavirus.
There are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, including 26 on St. Croix, 14 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Two patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, including one on a ventilator, and there is one patient at Schneider Hospital.
There have been 109 COVID-19 deaths in the Virgin Islands since the pandemic began, but no additional deaths in the last two weeks, Encarnacion said.
Mask mandates
Effective Monday, “masks are no longer required for open air, outdoor public spaces,” but Encarnacion reminded the community that “COVID-19 is indeed, still circulating,” and encouraged Virgin Islanders to still take the appropriate precautions.
Masks are still required in outdoor areas “adjacent to airports and marine terminals. I ask that you use your cautionary measures when you’re in close proximity to others, even when you’re outdoors,” especially if you have COVID-19 or see someone else with apparent symptoms of the virus, Encarnacion said.
The government intends for all public school students to return to classrooms by March 19, with masks required on all school campuses, she said.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said there is still a federal state of emergency for COVID-19, and Bryan is requesting the Legislature approve a 30-day extension locally so the Travel Portal and other pandemic provisions can continue to operate.
In other non-pandemic discussions officials announced that:
• The territory’s first HIV summit, the “340 to Zero” summit, is set for Thursday and Friday at the University of the Virgin Islands St. Croix campus.
• Bryan will be meeting – Monday afternoon – with V.I. Waste Management Authority officials to discuss issues with house-to-house pickup and other matters on St. Croix. The governor, according to Motta, has “waived tipping fees for all public pickup to January of 2023.”
• Bryan will host a community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Coral Bay at the Calabash Community Center.
• Bryan will meet with members of the V.I. Horse Racing Commission over the weekend to discuss recently submitted legislation to address a settlement with Southland Gaming that could pave the way for horse racing to resume at Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas.