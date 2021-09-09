Open for in-person instruction for only two days, Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School on St. Croix is reverting to virtual learning.
According to Education officials, the switch is because of a "confirmed COVID-19 exposure on the campus."
School and district officials were informed of the exposures by the V.I. Health Department of Health on Wednesday, according to a prepared statement released after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
School officials did not announce when in-person learning would resume, but said an announcement will be made on when the campus will reopen.
Affected areas of the campus will be sanitized, according to the statement.
"It is to be expected that there would be COVID-19 exposure on campuses as schools operate during the pandemic; however, all schools have the appropriate safety protocols in place to address cases as they arise," the statement reads in part.
“While we very much prefer to have our students on our campuses, their health and safety, and that of our staff, are top priorities,” said Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin. “All of our school campuses have the capability to seamlessly move between in-person and virtual learning as we continue to educate students during the pandemic. We ask everyone to do their part—get vaccinated, continue to social distance, wash hands frequently, wear a mask—so that students can continue to learn uninterrupted on our school campuses.”
On Wednesday night, the department again urged employees and children who are sick to stay home.
If anyone in a household tests positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19-releated symptoms, children in that household should not attend in-person classes, according to the department. All members of the household must remain in quarantine until negative COVID-19 test results are received or until all members have been cleared by the V.I. Health Department.