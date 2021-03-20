A rash of new COVID-19 cases and disappointing vaccination numbers have brought the territory to an alarming pass, Health Department staff warned Friday.
In the last week alone, 81 new positives have been confirmed: 62 on St. Croix and 19 on St. Thomas, raising the territory’s positivity rate to 4 percent, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis reported at a press briefing Friday. The numbers validate what many feared but could not verify because the agency has not posted comprehensive information on new COVID infections for the last week due to what Health has called an internal data migration effort. Many of the cases are linked to gatherings of people who remain unvaccinated, staff said.
Meanwhile, the acceptance of the vaccines that could prevent the infection’s spread remains stubbornly low.
“The last numbers show we have about 12.5 percent of the community vaccinated, a long way from 75 percent,” Medical Director Dr. Tai Camille Hunte-Ceasar said.
That rate is only slightly better than a recent Washington Post report that ranks the Virgin Islands at the near-bottom of the country for vaccinations — a smidgen ahead of Utah and the Federated States of Micronesia. This, despite being among the first, if not the first, U.S. locality to make vaccines available to every resident age 16 and older.
The only saving grace in a litany of disappointing statistics was the one officials cited giving the territory the lowest mortality rate in the U.S.
Hunte-Ceasar did not conceal her frustration.
“We have antivirals on stock to treat the acutely ill. We have Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines now in use. We have worked tremendously hard to make sure the territory has an overabundance of vaccines. We have tried to answer as many questions as possible and be as transparent as possible, and still, we are struggling to get our people vaccinated,” she said.
Others are experiencing similar challenges.
Among the judiciary’s 300 employees, fewer than 30 percent have been vaccinated despite repeated efforts at encouraging them, Administrator of Courts Regina Petersen reported.
“We are consistently sending materials to our staff. We have polled them and will poll them again to see if they have changed their minds, but they are still having reservations,” Petersen said.
Catholic Charities Executive Director Andrea Shillingford offered a bit of good news: some 20 unhoused residents were vaccinated Tuesday by Catholic Charities Free Clinic volunteer Dr. Robin Ellis.
Although health officials have not detected any cases of the new, more contagious virus strains in 22 samples sequenced so far, “It is possible they are here,” Esther Ellis said.
At least one such variant, Lineage B.1.1.7, also known as the British variant, has been reported in Puerto Rico and is expected to become the predominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March, Esther Ellis said.
The Centers for Disease Control estimate the variant is 40% to 80% more transmissible than an earlier strain detected in November.
Speaking with emotion, Hunte-Ceasar admitted she is tired of seeing “people starving for air, short of breath and coughing,” and laid the responsibility for the territory’s COVID spike squarely on the shoulders of “individuals who in my opinion continue to behave irresponsibly.
“I speak to you in a very stern manner because of what we are seeing especially in St. Croix, but frankly, what we have seen on all islands,” the medical director said.
Vaccinated or not, health officials urge residents to avoid medium or large gatherings and wear a mask, distance, and wash hands often.“We vet, and we nerd out, and we research to get the answers for you,” Hunte-Ceasar said. “Yet we still have individuals contemplating the benefit.
“Point blank: There is a virus. There is a vaccine. Get the vaccine.”