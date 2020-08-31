TORTOLA —Two police stations have been temporarily closed across the British Virgin Islands as several officers are among 12 new COVID-19 cases that emerged from recent contact tracing, according to a joint statement issued by Gov. Augustus Jaspert and Health Minister Carvin Malone on Sunday.
The territory reported a single day record of 10 cases Saturday, largely from contact tracing, after two more cases were identified Friday. This brings the overall number of BVI cases to 47. Overall, there has only been one death.
As a result of the uptick in cases, periodic testing of staff across health, police, and other frontline agencies is ongoing, and all measures are being implemented to reduce the exposure risk, according to the joint statement.
The small number of Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officers who tested positive have been removed from service and will remain in isolation until they have fully recovered, BVI officials said. Additionally, all members of their households and other close contacts, including other police officers, are being quarantined and tested; and all remaining police officers are being given priority for COVID-19 testing.
The East End-Long Look and the Road Town Stations will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfection in order to minimize risk, and in terms of public safety other police resources have been put in place to ensure adequate coverage to protect those communities, enforce the curfew and maintain general law and order, the statement said.