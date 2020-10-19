With two children at home during COVID-19 lockdowns, Colette Anthony found an engaging and educational way to keep her 10-year-old son Kylan and 9-year-old daughter Shanai occupied and active.
With a little guidance from mom, the two wrote a book addressing their feelings surrounding the pandemic. Their book “COVID Summer” is written for children ages 9 and under from a child’s perspective.
Colette Anthony, born and raised on St. Thomas, was a graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. She now resides in Houston. She and her family visit St. Thomas as often as they are able, and were on the island much of this summer.
“I spent a lot of time talking to them about their thoughts and feelings, so I asked them if maybe they would want to write a book about COVID and all these things they were talking about, missing their friends and being bored and just wishing it would go away,” Colette Anthony said.
“It’s not a book that focuses on the negative around COVID. It does touch on their feelings and emotions, but it also kind of puts ideas out there of things parents and their kids, or siblings, can do together, crazy things to do around the house like make tie-dye shirts. It’s from a kid’s perspective, so it is different, and other kids can relate more readily.”
The two children each kept a journal of their thoughts and ideas for the book and the family would go over those ideas together to decide what to include.
“The coolest part of writing the book was getting to choose what parts to put into the book,” said Kylan Anthony. “We started off with tons of ideas and then went through the process of choosing what to include so the book would flow.”
The rough draft was completed during their time on St. Thomas, and when they returned to Houston, they began working on revisions. According to Colette Anthony, her son Kylan, a talented artist, was originally supposed to illustrate the book, but they quickly learned the challenges of getting the artwork in digital form and ultimately commissioned a commercial artist.
“Having them go from an idea and actually see it through, putting the work in and seeing everything that goes on with it, is amazing,” said Colette Anthony. “There are a lot of things that we know now that we didn’t know going into it but, it was a great process. Now we’re looking and learning about the financial side, too. They need to understand the cost to print the book, and if you offer a discount, how much is that, and then when you make money, you save a portion, so that’s kind of a lesson as well.”
The book launched in mid-August and is available in both hard-copy or Kindle versions on Amazon. Both children are now working on their own individual second book.
“I was so excited because it was finally published and I could hold it in my hands,” said Shanai Anthony.