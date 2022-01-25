The Head Start program will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, but students and staff will need a negative COVID test before they will be allowed to take part.
“We are all ready to welcome our little ones back into classrooms, but out of an abundance of caution, we cannot do that until all students and staff are COVID tested,” Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez announced Monday.
Through the Health Department, testing for all Head Start students and employees is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the David C. Canegata Community Center on St. Croix, and at the former Cinema One parking lot on St. Thomas.
Testing from private providers will be accepted. For more information, contact the Head Start at 340-774-0930 ext. 4200 or 340-244-4360 for the St. Thomas-St. John, or 340-772-1981 on St. Croix.