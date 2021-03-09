COVID-19 vaccinations and help for small businesses impacted by the pandemic topped the agenda of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s weekly press briefing Monday.
With a goal to have 50,000 first doses of the COVID vaccine administered by July, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced 16,926 first doses of the vaccine have so far been administered and 7,959 second doses.
Monday also marked the first day of easing of some restrictions on local businesses, said Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.; an additional hour of beach time on weekends and holidays, seating up to 75 percent of capacity in restaurants, and taxis can carry more than the 50 percent limit if the passengers are part of the same group or family.
But lifting the territory’s COVID State of Emergency entirely depends on hitting that 50,000 vaccination goal. “The vaccination program is now open to every territory resident over age 16,” Motta said.
To sign up for to be vaccinated, visit www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Motta himself had just received his first vaccination dose and described it as “easy and seamless. No symptoms, no side effects.”
Attendees watching the briefing on Facebook reported similar experiences to viewer Evelyn Garcia’s who said: “On first shot I just felt sleepy for one day. On the second, arm was sore and sleepy for one day. 3rd day back to normal, same with everyone I know who took it.”
The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency has set daily goals of 234 vaccines per day for each of its vaccination centers at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas and UVI Great Hall on St. Croix. While St. Thomas is meeting its nu
mbers, St. Croix lags for reasons unclear.
Even when you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control urges continued vigilance in new guidelines released Monday, including “wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.”
As of Monday, 49,593 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 2,744 testing positive. Of three cases at Luis Hospital, one individual is on a ventilator. There are no COVID patients currently at Schneider Hospital, according to Government House.
Stimulus checks continue
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will issue residents another 7,000 stimulus checks this week worth $4.3 million, Motta said. This brings the total of second-round stimulus payments issued so far to 32,000.
The stimulus checks are based on 2019 federal income tax returns, he said, and residents have until Monday to file one. Alternatively, those who don’t file taxes can fill out a 2019 1040 form and indicate $1 on the interest line.
For assistance, call the Bureau of Internal Revenue hotline at 340-714-9325.
Help for businesses
Government House guest Wayne Huddleston of the Small Business Administration urged local business owners who have been impacted by COVID to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan before the program ends in three weeks.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is a forgivable loan that keeps workers on payroll and connected to benefits,” Huddleston said. “The loans can be used for payroll and non-payroll costs such as commercial rent, utilities mortgage interest, and COVID 19 protection costs for your employees.”
The SBA has approved $158.2 million in loans for more than 2,360 V.I. businesses. Participating lenders include Banco Popular, Oriental, First Bank, Merchants Bank and Bank of St. Croix.
“Do not delay in taking advantage of this program,” Huddleston urged. “It will expire.”
Another SBA program, the Economic Injury Disaster loan, provides relief to businesses and nonprofits experiencing a temporary loss of revenue related to COVID. These are long-term, low interest loans with 3.75 interest rates for businesses and 2.75 interest rates for nonprofits. They can be repaid over 30 years with no prepayment penalty, Huddleston said.
V.I. businesses have received more than $96 million in Economic Injury Disaster loans. To make an appointment, call 340-693-1694 on St. Thomas or St. John, or 340-692-4294 on St. Croix. Or visit www.visbdc.org.