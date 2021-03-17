Two weeks after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. toured kindergarten and first grade classes filled with returning students on St. Croix, a first-grade class at Eulalie Rivera K-8 School returned to virtual learning after a classmate contracted COVID-19, the Education Department reported Monday.
The first-grader was last on the school’s campus on March 9 and the student’s family informed the teacher of the COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.
Parents of the first graders, school faculty and staff were informed of the case and the classroom was sanitized, according to the Education Department.
The Health Department scheduled the class of 14 students, their teacher and a paraprofessional for free COVID-19 tests on Tuesday at D.C. Canegata Ballpark in Christiansted and the class is expected to be back in school today.
The rest of the school is unaffected and can safely continue in-person instruction, school and district leaders from the Health Department said.