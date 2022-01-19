Customers of Viya and other V.I. web providers found themselves locked out of an order form to request free at-home COVID tests from the federal government as a federal website went live Tuesday.
According to Viya, the problem wasn’t with internet providers in the territory but with the website set up by the U.S. Postal Service, which was “geo-blocking” Virgin Islands users.
According to a press release from the telephone, cable and internet provider, U.S. Postal Service network administrators acknowledged the issue. Administrators said Virgin Islanders weren’t alone in being locked out, as other locations in the United States were also having problems with the website.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in a “beta phase” and undergoing testing.
“We can’t guarantee there won’t be a bug or two,” Psaki said, “but the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success.”
While the website was working Wednesday afternoon and allowing many Virgin Islanders to order the kits, other users pointed to a more difficult to solve problem, the lack of home addresses and home mail delivery for thousands of Virgin Islanders. At The Daily News, employees with residential P.O. boxes were able to order the kits. But, individuals who had their mail sent to businesses, business P.O. boxes and mail services found themselves unable to order the kits, which are limited to one order per household.
While the site only started taking orders Tuesday, by Wednesday evening, it had already received nearly 48 million visitors, according to data from analytics.usa.gov.
According to the White House, the federal government has already ordered 420 million test kits and will be ordering more in the coming weeks.
The federal program provides each family with four free COVID-19 test kits, to order visit www.covidtests.gov. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days via U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail. Mainland U.S. residents will be getting their kits via standard first class package service, the White House said.
In addition to the website, the Biden administration has ordered private insurance companies to cover the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests.
Insurance companies and health plans must cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month. That means a family of four, all on the same plan, would be able to get 32 of these tests covered by their health plan per month, the White House said.