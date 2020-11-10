Developers seeking to locate a 120-foot floating bar and restaurant in Pillsbury Sound are appealing a decision by the St. John Committee of the Coastal Zone Management Commission to deny their application for a mooring permit.
On Sept. 24, commission members voted 3-0 not to grant a major coastal zone permit to Cowgirl Bebop, which was requesting a permanent mooring for “The Bebop” floating lounge between Mingo and Grass cays, as well as eight associated moorings for guest vessels.
On Oct. 16, the company asked the Board of Land Use Appeals to review the decision.
“The vessel will be mostly solar-powered and eco-friendly with no discharges, as it will be equipped with holding tanks for septic and gray-water wastes,” said attorney Alex Golubitsky, spokesman for Cowgirl Bebop. “We also maintain in our appeal to BLUA that the committee’s decision was arbitrary and capricious, and that it strayed far away from the staff’s careful evaluation which favored granting Bebop’s CZM permit request.”
At the decision meeting in September, CZM Director Marlon Hibbert said staff had reviewed the project and recommended that it be approved, as “it is anticipated that the project can operate with minimal disruption to natural resources.”
But the project generated harsh criticism from some community members at earlier public hearings, and commissioners said they believe it is not a good fit for the area.
The economic impact “though substantial, does not outweigh the environmental and safety concerns,” said commissioner John Brion Morrisette. Grass Cay is a wildlife sanctuary, Mingo is a turtle nesting site, and “the currents, the tides, the waves, the swells, make this an extremely dangerous and unsuitable area for this activity.”
Despite the CZM staff recommendation, “the CZM committee members do not feel that the mitigation measures can safely contain the damage and the risks posed by this project in that location,” Morrisette said, and while the main barge itself may not be at risk of capsizing in high swell, “you’re going to be attracting a lot of smaller boats.”
Commission members objected to the location but not necessarily the concept. The vessel has yet to be constructed.
The company is “grateful that the members all agreed on the record at its decision meeting in September that they liked the concept presented of the floating lounge. Therefore, we had hoped that they would have approved our request understanding the benefits to the territory’s economic growth at a time when the Virgin Islands needs it most,” according to Golubitsky. “By law, it is the responsibility of the regulatory body to promote economic development and growth in a balanced conservational use of our natural resources. Bebop is employing a well-rounded group of professionals, as we seek to provide a safe, environmentally sound, and attractive product that will make us all proud to showcase in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
A public hearing, which has not yet been scheduled, must be held within 60 days after an appeal has been filed, and Golubitsky said the board must make a decision within 30 days of the hearing.
A copy of the permit application and renderings of the site are available at the company’s website, bebopvi.com.