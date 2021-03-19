The Board of Land Use Appeals voted Thursday to overturn a decision by the St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee, which had denied a major permit to Cowgirl Bebop LLLP for 10 moorings between Mingo and Grass cays.
“While there are additional steps we must take, including presenting before the V.I. Legislature and other federal approvals, we are so pleased that the BLUA members saw fit to advance our request to place our restaurant in our original location,” said attorney Alex Golubitsky, spokesman for “The Bebop” floating bar and restaurant.
While members of the public did not have the opportunity to speak during the hearing, several who attended the Zoom meeting registered their objections in the written chat.
Lorelei Monsanto wrote that, “the submerged lands are being damaged because DPNR is not doing their due diligence. Heads need to roll. Our environment is being destroyed by the body that should be protecting our resources.”
“BeBop states that they want to have a vessel much like the Willy T that is located at Norman Island, BVI. The Willy T is located in the bight at Norman Island, an area that is protected on all sides except for winds from the West,” according to Dan Boyd, who identified himself in the chat as a land owner on Lovango Cay. “The area that Bebop wants to place their vessel is NOT a protected area and will be a dangerous location for any type of marine tourism activity.”
Attorney Malorie Winne Diaz represented the company at Thursday’s hearing, arguing that the CZM Committee’s Sept. 24 vote to deny the permit was “arbitrary and capricious” and “is not supported by substantial evidence.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Julie Beberman, who was representing the CZM Committee, and attorney Kanaan Wilhite, who spoke on behalf of intervening party Mingo Cay LLC, both argued that the board should uphold the CZM committee’s decision because it was based on evidence-based safety and environmental concerns.
But board members Jose Penn, Roberto Cintron, Fred Vialet, Jim Hindels, and Jeffrey Boschulte — who was sworn in as a new board member at the start of Thursday’s meeting — were not persuaded by their arguments, and voted unanimously to approve the major permit.
Penn also stated for the record that his brother, Andrew Penn, is chairman of the St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee, and was one of the individuals who had voted to deny the major permit. The approval is also subject to conditions proposed by CZM staff, who had recommended approval before the committee voted to deny the major permit. The decision means the company now has both a minor and a major Coastal Zone Management permit for the project, which is still in the design phase and has not yet been constructed. A preliminary concept includes a two-story, 120-foot floating restaurant lounge and bar, with engines capable of propelling the vessel independently.
Cowgirl Bebop, which is financed by hedge fund manager William Perkins III, founder of Brisa Max Holdings VI LLC, first applied for a minor CZM permit on June 21, 2019.
The V.I. Code requires action on a minor CZM permit within 60 days, and after receiving no response for nearly four months, Cowgirl Bebop filed suit on Oct. 16, 2019. CZM eventually informed the company on Feb. 28, 2020, that they needed a major permit because the value of the conceptual structure exceeds $75,000.
“This reasoning was not communicated until 252 days later, well past the 15 days required, and dubiously, after suit was initiated.
By then, the permit had already been functionally granted by law,” Superior Court Judge Denise Francois wrote in the order, which instructed CZM to grant the minor permit by March 30.
Cowgirl Bebop filed an application for a major CZM permit on May 8, 2020, “presumably to cover all bases,” which was denied by the St. John Committee of the CZM Commission on Sept. 24, Francois wrote.
The company appealed, and Thursday’s hearing was to decide whether the CZM Committee had properly denied the major permit, which requires the committee review and vote, while a minor CZM permit requires only review and approval by DPNR-CZM staff.
“After researching several alternate locations for our proposed floating lounge, we have maintained that the area between Mingo Cay and Grass Cay are the best suited for our business,” Golubitsky said in a statement Thursday. “Throughout the permitting process, we have listened attentively to the community in order to improve The Bebop as a product which led to several changes and adaptations to our original model and making our proposed dining venue one of the safest and eco-friendliest in the business.”
The future of the project is still subject to further approvals and potential appeals, and Beberman said that a request for reconsideration of Francois’s order has been filed.
“The board has acted,” and “it is our decision, subject to appeal,” Penn said. “We are an administrative body, and even the legal bodies go through an appeal process, and we’ll see where this leads.”