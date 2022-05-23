ST. CROIX — Julio Petersen III, who created the children’s show “Mr. Pete’s Playhouse” that began during the pandemic on YouTube as an innovative way to teach his Texas elementary school’s drama class, has published his first children’s book.
Petersen,33, a native of St. Croix may teach in Houston, Texas, but the book “Khari Goes to the Fair” was inspired by a popular event in his hometown. The book follows the young, main character Khari, a name that translates to “King” in Swahili, as he explores the wonders of St. Croix’s Agriculture and Food Fair for the first time.
It is just the first book in what will be an ongoing series titled “The Adventures of Khari,” and released ahead of the Agriculture and Food Fair set for later this week, but customarily held in February.
“When kids say the name and read the stories it is my hope that they’re always reminded that they are powerful kings and queens no matter what,” Petersen told The Daily News. “Khari was inspired by myself and my stories as a child, but really the majority of the kids growing up in the Virgin Islands specifically, have similar situations and experiences growing up. So, Khari was inspired by the stories of a Crucian childhood. He represents all of us as Virgin Island kids.”
Petersen has completed his fifth year as an educator and within the Houston Independent School District where he won the Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in 2019 on his campus. Before teaching he went to the University of the Virgin Islands as a music education major and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Texas Southern University in 2017.
While in Houston, he has worked with several theater companies like The Ensemble Theater’s Young Performer’s Program and The Banks Brother’s Production Company. In 2014 Petersen also founded his own company called “JPete Theatre Company” that has already produced several productions in the area.
Adding self-published author to his list of accomplishments, Petersen said he began writing the series at the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic after teachers, like himself, were sent home to educate students virtually. But although the process of writing the stories was straight forward — four in the series are already complete — the publishing journey was a winding one.
“During the beginning of COVID-19 the kids were really affected the most, especially black and brown kids. I created ‘Mr. Pete’s Playhouse’ and ‘The Adventures of Khari’ as a way to help bridge the gap and provide learning resources and entertainment to kids that are not always able to take advantage of them,” Petersen said.
He wrote the series around the same time he developed “Mr. Pete’s Playhouse,” the YouTube kid-friendly teaching series dubbed “Mr. Pete’s Playhouse” with 2,750 subscribers. Petersen said he eventually reached out to Valrica Bryson, a music educator and former state teacher of the year who became the first director of the Education Department’s Division of Cultural Education “to help me edit the story.” In October 2021 he partnered with Fernando Moguel, who completed the illustrations for the book.
The project, however, was put on hold for a few months until Petersen was able to connect with Yohance Henley, who formatted his book and helped him publish the first of the series, which is best suited for elementary-age children though “most ages will enjoy it.”
Though the first book he has published it was the second Petersen wrote. He said that as the fair is around the corner, he found it prudent to publish the story first.
“I also felt like this story would have been a great one to start off because it showcased all things that the V.I. had to offer. The story showcases the high fashion, foods, animals, music, and overall culture of the V.I. It’s a story that really highlights and puts our culture on a pedestal,” Petersen said.
Petersen hopes that by reading the series children will connect and learn about St. Croix heritage and Virgin Islands culture.
“Through Khari’s explorations parents in the diaspora are able to share their childhood experiences, teach kids about their culture, and celebrate everything that the fair has to offer,” he said.
As the series continues, the young Khari will embark on new adventures like, “Khari’s Big Splash” where Petersen said children will explore the concept around facing fears through Khari conquering his uncertainties of jumping off “big dock” or the Frederiksted Pier, “which is another highlight of a St. Croix childhood.”
Though Khari’s adventures are rooted in the St. Croix experience, Petersen said “because of my imagination” there may come a time when Khari will go on other adventures outside his home.
“Khari Goes to the Fair” is available for purchase at www.jpeteproductions.com.
Mr. Pete’s Playhouse can be found on YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Roku App and all of the show’s music can be found on all streaming services.
