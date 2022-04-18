ST. THOMAS — Kahlil “Kahlif” Henley Sr. of West Caret Bay was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault after he punched another man repeatedly, leaving the victim with serious injuries, according to police.
The incident occurred on April 10 at around 11:30 p.m. at Happy View Market in Lindbergh Bay, where Henley got into a dispute with the victim and punched him until he became unconscious, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Investigators learned from the victim that he was treated at the hospital for a fractured eye socket, skull fractures, injuries to the sinus area and left ear, and pain across his body. Doctors also told the victim that “due to his injuries he is unable to travel” and go to the mainland for further medical treatment, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said he had known Henley for years, and Henley was angered because his son had been accused of robbing R2R Lounge on March 6. The victim told Henley that if his son is innocent “you shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” and Henley began punching him, according to the fact sheet.
Police published a wanted poster for Henley on Wednesday, and he turned himself in Thursday and agreed to give a statement, according to police.
Henley told police the victim had threatened to kill his underage son for his possible involvement in the robbery, and the victim spit on him, according to the fact sheet. Henley said he “slapped the victim” twice and punched him twice, which caused him to drop to the floor.
Henley said he left the area after he saw the victim fall to the ground, according to the fact sheet.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident that showed Henley striking the victim twice while he was standing. Henley continued punching the victim after he fell to the floor as he was attempting to stand, and “while the victim was attempting to walk away, the defendant punched the victim once again the back of the head causing him to fall once again, this time face forward to the floor rendering him unconscious,” according to the fact sheet.
Police charged Henley with first- and third-degree assault, mayhem, simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, Henley was jailed and appeared in court Saturday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said Henley’s criminal record includes two previous assault arrests, and the latest incident is “extremely serious” before noting he must post 20% of the bail in cash, or $15,000, before he can be released from jail pending trial.
In a separate incident, Marvin Albert was arrested Friday and charged with three crimes of domestic violence, including simple assault, aggravated assault, and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Saturday.
According to police, a woman said Albert assaulted her and her underage daughter during a dispute.
Norkaitis set bail at $1,000 and said Albert may post 10% in cash. He must live with a third-party custodian while he awaits trial, and was ordered to have no contact with the victims in the case.