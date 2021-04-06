St. Thomas man charged with Domestic Violence Assault
A Kirwan Terrace man has surrendered to police in a domestic violence incident.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, Hasani J. King, 30, turned himself in to police at 1:45 p.m. Saturday and was arrested in an assault which occurred on Thursday.
He has been charged with Third-Degree Assault, Domestic Violence; Disturbance of the Peace, Domestic Violence; and Destruction of Property, Domestic Violence.
A woman told police that King assaulted her during a disagreement, Derima said.
King gave a statement to police and was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.
Police charge 36-year-old with improperly touching minor
Police have arrested a St. Croix man on an allegation that he inappropriately touched a girl.Anthony Cruz, 36, of Estate St. John, St. Croix, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Saturday and charged with First-Degree Unlawful Sexual Contact, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
While the exact date of the alleged assault was not disclosed, police said that an investigation raveled that Cruz is alleged to have touched the child, whose age was not disclosed by police, more than a year ago.
Cruz was interviewed regarding the allegation before being charged, Derima said. Cruz was jailed after failing to post $35,000 bond, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff
Frenchtown assault victim treated for injuries
V.I. Police are investigating an early an assault that occurred early Saturday morning in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Schneider Hospital’s Emergency Room at 3 a.m. Saturday to speak with the victim.
The man told police he didn’t know his two assailants. He was treated for abrasions about his body and a laceration to his mouth and released.
Police ask anyone with information about the assault to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5513, or Crime Stoppers USVI anonymous tip line at 800-222-8477.