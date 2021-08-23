Smith Bay woman, 61, charged in knife attack
ST. THOMAS — A 61-year-old woman is in jail after assaulting a man with a knife Sunday.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, Marina Leatham of Smith Bay was arrested at 7:08 a.m. Sunday after assaulting a man earlier that morning.
She is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence and was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections without bail pending her advice-of-rights hearing, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws.
She is the second woman in her 60’s arrested in a knife attack in just more than a week.
On Aug. 20, police arrested Louwana St. Noire, 69, after she told officers she cut a man’s artery with a knife, according to an affidavit.
The victim repeatedly told police and prosecutors that he does not want St. Noire charged with a crime.
St. Noire was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond and allowed to return to the home she shares with the victim.
Man shot multiple times in downtown Christiansted
ST. CROIX — A man was rushed to Luis Hospital on Sunday night with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of the shooting in Watergut at 8:51 p.m.
“A male victim was shot multiple times about the body, and was transported to Luis Hospital and Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” Derima said late Sunday.
More details will be forthcoming as details become available, he said.
Gun-toting man accused of threatening woman
ST. THOMAS — A man is in jail after threatening a woman.
Police arrested Clement Connor, 43, of Altona at 7:22 p.m. Friday, according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The woman told officers that Connor pointed his licensed firearm at her and threatened her.
Connor was detained without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statue pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff