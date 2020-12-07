Man, 64, apparently drowns at Brewers Bay Beach
The body of a man who apparently drowned at Brewers Bay Beach on St. Thomas was recovered Friday, according to the V.I. Police Department.
Police said the man, identified as 64-year-old James Bachelor, was seen floating facedown in the water around 8:41 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the man lying on the sand after an individual removed him from the water.
Emergency Medical Technicians on scene concluded that Bachelor had no vital signs.
Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
St. Croix woman arrested on cyber harassment charges
A St. Croix woman was arrested Friday after allegedly creating more than 200 telephone numbers to threaten and harass others, including minors.
According to the V.I. Police Department, Sharron Lopez, 35, of Louis E. Brown Villas, created the telephone numbers through an online text message application.
She was charged with harassment by telephone, telegraph, or written communication and cyber stalking and cyber harassment.
Unable to post the $10,000 bail, Lopez was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice-of-rights hearing.
N.J. man arrested, accused of being fugitive
A New Jersey man accused of being a fugitive from justice was detained Friday on St. Thomas, according to the V.I. Police Department.
At around 7:45 p.m., Customs and Border Protection officers notified the V.I. Police Department that Jerry Carter, 41, of Lawrence, N.J., was detained at King Airport on an active warrant from Connecticut for violating his probation.
According to the warrant, Carter failed to pay court-ordered restitution for a larceny in which he was convicted.
Carter posted 10% of his $25,000 bail, and he was released pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff