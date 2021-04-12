ST. THOMAS — Most of the businesses were closed on Commandant Gade on Friday evening when a throng of people clambered down the steps from John Joseph’s information technology space above the Ideal Roti shop to take walk.
From St. Croix to this neighborhood in downtown Charlotte Amalie — also known as Garden Street — Capt. Sandra Colbourne of the V.I. Police Department’s Crime Prevention Bureau has been leading these walks, called crime stoppers walks, in partnership with community leaders and the V.I. Project Safe Neighborhood or PINS initiative — to empower residents to take back their neighborhoods.
Last spring the name Garden Street became synonymous with the senseless shooting of 39-year-old Jamal Jacobs. But Colbourne wasn’t there to dwell on that.
Like pied pipers, she and Joseph led the way up Garden Street as their group of about 30 adults, including senators’ aides, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, and residents — some with children in tow — walked, talked and wrote things down.
A broken street light. A needed trash receptacle. A pothole so deep a person could break a leg stumbling into it at night were among the noted concerns.
“We have to look at the problems we have and repair or focus on things that might be contributing to it,” Colbourne said. “Correct that, and more than likely than not the others will go away. That’s how I see it.”
Colbourne, who’s been working with communities for 30 years, helps neighbors set achievable goals and connects them with resources, “but they do the work,” she said.
Born and raised in the V.I., John Joseph left to earn an MBA and hone his IT chops at tech giants like Hewlett Packard. Returning home, he started his own business, CCIT, in co-op space at SEED Caribbean.
Then, “I adopted Garden Street,” he said. “So much so that I moved my business here. We are really trying to revitalize the area and get kids engaged..”
Joseph invited Colbourne to a neighborhood meeting where the residents identified one of their top issues as trash and the derelict condition of some homeowners’ properties. Together with Glenn Forde, a board member of Garden Street Community Center, they cleaned up a lot on Bred Gade that was being used as a de facto dumpster. “The model of what we need to do is right here,” Colbourne said. “It starts with what you see. We work at it piece by piece, and it happens.”
As the group ambled along, Joseph’s executive assistant, University of the Virgin Islands student Shirmara O’Garro recorded their observations. Residents enjoying the evening on their porches and balconies waved or looked on curiously. Occasionally, the group paused for a history lesson from Anna Monica Villa, a tour guide living at the top of Crystal Gade.
Forde pointed out the ancestral home he’s restoring and shared the story of its former owner, his grandmother Eugnie, a midwife who delivered more than 20,000 Virgin Islands children during the course of her career. The obstetrics ward in the old Knud Hansen Complex was dedicated to her, he said.
Airbnb guests from Manhattan, Barbara Brocklebank and Michael Scott, had come along for the walk because they had fallen in love with the neighborhood.
“One of my passions is taking photographs of historic buildings that still have their character,” Scott said. “You know in just a few years it could disappear and all become homogenized. It’s happening all around the world. You pray that won’t happen here.” Before the walk, Colbourne had invited a Government House administrative task force, to include Fire Service, Public Works, Health and the Police departments, to tour by day..
The evening ended with wine and cold drinks courtesy of CCIT and a punch list of fixes for the Garden Street neighbors to work on. Non-working street lights topped the list. — Contact Patricia Borns at 340-714-9104 or email pborns@dailynews.vi.