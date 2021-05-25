Prosecutors have dismissed domestic violence assault charges against a reality television bartender living on St. John.
Russell Davis, 37, of Chocolate Hole, was arrested in March and accused of assaulting a woman after a disagreement. He was named Nightclub & Bar Magazine’s Bartender of the Year in 2012.
According to V.I. Superior Court records, Davis was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing, where a judge found probable cause for his arrest on six charges — use of a deadly weapon during a fight, simple assault, two counts of disturbance of the peace by threats, third-degree assault and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person while housed in a correctional facility.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released from jail on an unsecured bond. In April, the court granted Davis permission to travel first to New York and then to Key West, and ordered him to return to St. Thomas by June 3.
In addition to being named Nightclub & Bar Magazine’s Bartender of the Year in 2012, Davis has frequently appeared as a mixologist on the TV show “Bar Rescue.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Nadja Harrigan filed a motion to dismiss the case on May 4.
Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay dismissed the charges against Davis on May 7 “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could choose to refile charges in the future, within the three-year statute of limitations.